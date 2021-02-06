Freshmen
4.0
Laryssa Whitman
Olivia Meraz
Kyle Stoller
Melanie Dunham
Brenna Thomas
Emma Laukhuf
Meg Thompson
Emily Thrasher
Kaitlin Slade
Eli Stuart
Kacy Hornish
Hudson Myers
3.67-3.99
Katieanna Baumle
Meara Rager
Paige Alber
Briley Coffman
Kailyn Dienstberger
3.3-3.66
Trenton McClain
Lynsey Pease
Kamrun Smith
Nathaniel Guyton
Jasmine Mattson
Tucker Antoine
Ava Zartman
Caitlyn Thomas
Logan Miller
Breven Anderson
Dylan Hildebrand
Brenna Parker
Logen Bland
Kyren Karhoff
Cale Winans
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Emma Lyons
Kassidy Lewis
3.0-3.299
Kyla Schoenauer
Brooks Laukhuf
Allison Schilt
Kyla Hurd
Harley Halliwill
Jude Stoller
Brianna Draper
Adrian Laukhuf
Rylee Johnson
Sophomores
4.0
Kara Stoller
Laura Thornell
Hannah Maenle
Rylee Miller
Sydnee Sinn
Gracie Shepherd
Laura Stoller
Kiara Bahena
3.67-3.99
Anna Miller
Lane Morehead
Mallory Moore
Alyssa Greathouse
Jared Pierce
Astrid Martinez-Sandoval
Elizabeth Mohr
Isaac Munger
3.3-3.66
Cole Fisher
Jake Downing
Cadence Baker
Macy Doster
Nyle Stoller
Elise Miller
Blake Stoller
Evan Crosby
Ezra Sinn
Storm Tracy
3.0-3.299
Nicholas Fleming
Morgan Riebesehl
Maggie Cox
Anna Wells
Martin Alejo
Tyler Davis
Ava Dougal
Brielle Sheets
Joshua Shelton
Juniors
4.0
Rachel Stoller
Malia Wittwer
Faith Meraz
Brayson Parrish
Cameron Sinn
Nathan Sinn
Tatum Tigner
Therin Coyne
Kate Laukhuf
Jeremiah Molitor
Ethan Noggle
3.67-3.99
Abbie Stoller
Christopher D’Ambrosia
Christina Graham
3.3-3.66
Haylee Finfrock
Elijah Spinner
Alexa Campbell
Alexander Kohart
Kyle Klinker
Brenna Moore
Joel Reinhart
Cameron Graham
Madison Farquhar
3.0-3.299
Carly Blankenship
Trevor Sinn
Tianna Cooper
Alexander Franklin
Jackson Newman
Keegan Short
Seniors
4.0
Jacob Stouffer
Garrett Williamson
Isaiah Rittenhouse
Natalie Schultz
Julie Sinn
Tiffany Sinn
Morgan Hefner
Maria Stoller
Katie Stoller
Carlee Mead
Katrina Stoller
3.67-3.99
Madeline Miesle Stokes
Alena Denny
Ryan Wenninger
Riley Stoller
Emma Crosby
Gabrielle Donis-Jackson
Allison Dyson
Cara Davis
3.3-3.66
Emily Zamarripa
Victoria Bowman
Matthew Doan
Kassidy Campbell
Kenadie Daeger
Hannah Sanderson
Dane Moore
Joseph Munger
Chloe Parker
Selena Guyton
Kaden Sutton
Trevor Speice
Isaac Head
3.0-3.299
Lydia Whitman
Ethan Moore
Owen Manz
Misti Klopfenstein
Jacob Graham
Gage Tinlin
Treyton Banks
Bryce Rosswurm
