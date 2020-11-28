Freshmen

4.0

Laryssa Whitman

Olivia Meraz

Kyle Stoller

Melanie Dunham

Katieanna Baumle

Brenna Thomas

Emma Laukhuf

Meara Rager

Meg Thompson

Eli Stuart

Kacy Hornish

Hudson Myers

3.67-3.99

Caitlyn Thomas

Nathaniel Guyton

Kaitlin Slade

Paige Alber

Lucas Kennedy

Tucker Antoine

Breven Anderson

Raelyn Schweinsberg

3.33-3.66

Emily Thrasher

Kyla Schoenauer

Briley Coffman

Trenton McClain

Brenna Parker

Kamrun Smith

Emma Lyons

Kassidy Lewis

Kyla Hurd

Kyren Korhoff

Cale Winans

Kailyn Dienstberger

Dylan Hildebrand

Lynsey Pease

Adrian Laukhuf

Jude Stoller

Brianna Draper

Jasmine Mattson

3.0-3.29

Ava Zartman

Logan Miller

Zachary Wobler

Rylee Johnson

Maddox Treece

Brooks Laukhuf

Allison Schilt

Harley Halliwill

Olivia Longstreth

Nathaniel Osborn

Logen Bland

Sophomores

4.0

Kara Stoller

Blake Stoller

Laura Thornell

Lane Morehead

Hannah Maenle

Rylee Miller

Sydnee Sinn

Gracie Shepherd

Alyssa Greathouse

Jake Downing

Kiara Bahena

Astrid Martinez-Sandoval

3.67-3.99

Anna Miller

Elizabeth Mohr

Elise Miller

Laura Stoller

Mallory Moore

Jared Pierce

Cadence Baker

3.33-3.66

Cole Fisher

Evan Crosby

Macy Doster

Isaac Munger

Maggie Cox

Kyle Slade

Zerika Burkley

Ezra Sinn

Riley Daeger

3.0-3.29

Ava Dougal

Nyle Stoller

Joshua Shelton

Storm Tracy

Landin Stuart

Martin Alejo

Elliott Boroff

Morgan Riebesehl

Samuel Moore

Juniors

4.0

Rachel Stoller

Malia Wittwer

Faith Meraz

Cameron Sinn

Nathan Sinn

Abbie Stoller

Tatum Tigner

Therin Coyne

Kate Laukhuf

Jeremiah Molitor

Carly Blankenship

Ethan Noggle

3.67-3.99

Brayson Parrish

Madison Farquhar

3.3-3.66

Haylee Finfrock

Alexander Kohart

Christina Graham

Elijah Spinner

Joel Reinhart

Kyle Klinker

Trevor Sinn

Anastasia Crates

Alexa Campbell

Carson Laukhuf

Brenna Moore

Jackson Newman

3.0-3.29

Tianna Cooper

Christopher D’Ambrosia

Cameron Graham

Jaylin Baldridge

Keegan Short

Alexander Franklin

Seniors

4.0

Jacob Stouffer

Isaiah Rittenhouse

Natalie Schultz

Tiffany Sinn

Morgan Hefner

Gabrielle Donis-Jackson

Maria Stoller

3.67-3.99

Alena Denny

Ryan Wenninger

Matthew Doan

Julie Sinn

Kenadie Daeger

Katie Stoller

Carlee Mead

Allison Dyson

Katrina Stoller

Cara Davis

Garrett Wiliamson

Riley Stoller

3.33-3.66

Jacob Graham

Owen Manz

Selena Guyton

Hannah Sanderson

Madeline Miesle Stokes

Emma Crosby

Emily Zamarripa

Kassidy Campbell

Joseph Munger

Chloe Parker

Ethan Moore

Isaac Head

Misti Klopfenstein

Victoria Bowman

3.0-3.29

Gage Tinlin

Kaden Sutton

Kelsey Dilling

Trevor Speice

Gabriel Sutton

Lydia Whitman

Brendon Bidlack

Bryce Rosswurm

