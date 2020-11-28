Freshmen
4.0
Laryssa Whitman
Olivia Meraz
Kyle Stoller
Melanie Dunham
Katieanna Baumle
Brenna Thomas
Emma Laukhuf
Meara Rager
Meg Thompson
Eli Stuart
Kacy Hornish
Hudson Myers
3.67-3.99
Caitlyn Thomas
Nathaniel Guyton
Kaitlin Slade
Paige Alber
Lucas Kennedy
Tucker Antoine
Breven Anderson
Raelyn Schweinsberg
3.33-3.66
Emily Thrasher
Kyla Schoenauer
Briley Coffman
Trenton McClain
Brenna Parker
Kamrun Smith
Emma Lyons
Kassidy Lewis
Kyla Hurd
Kyren Korhoff
Cale Winans
Kailyn Dienstberger
Dylan Hildebrand
Lynsey Pease
Adrian Laukhuf
Jude Stoller
Brianna Draper
Jasmine Mattson
3.0-3.29
Ava Zartman
Logan Miller
Zachary Wobler
Rylee Johnson
Maddox Treece
Brooks Laukhuf
Allison Schilt
Harley Halliwill
Olivia Longstreth
Nathaniel Osborn
Logen Bland
Sophomores
4.0
Kara Stoller
Blake Stoller
Laura Thornell
Lane Morehead
Hannah Maenle
Rylee Miller
Sydnee Sinn
Gracie Shepherd
Alyssa Greathouse
Jake Downing
Kiara Bahena
Astrid Martinez-Sandoval
3.67-3.99
Anna Miller
Elizabeth Mohr
Elise Miller
Laura Stoller
Mallory Moore
Jared Pierce
Cadence Baker
3.33-3.66
Cole Fisher
Evan Crosby
Macy Doster
Isaac Munger
Maggie Cox
Kyle Slade
Zerika Burkley
Ezra Sinn
Riley Daeger
3.0-3.29
Ava Dougal
Nyle Stoller
Joshua Shelton
Storm Tracy
Landin Stuart
Martin Alejo
Elliott Boroff
Morgan Riebesehl
Samuel Moore
Juniors
4.0
Rachel Stoller
Malia Wittwer
Faith Meraz
Cameron Sinn
Nathan Sinn
Abbie Stoller
Tatum Tigner
Therin Coyne
Kate Laukhuf
Jeremiah Molitor
Carly Blankenship
Ethan Noggle
3.67-3.99
Brayson Parrish
Madison Farquhar
3.3-3.66
Haylee Finfrock
Alexander Kohart
Christina Graham
Elijah Spinner
Joel Reinhart
Kyle Klinker
Trevor Sinn
Anastasia Crates
Alexa Campbell
Carson Laukhuf
Brenna Moore
Jackson Newman
3.0-3.29
Tianna Cooper
Christopher D’Ambrosia
Cameron Graham
Jaylin Baldridge
Keegan Short
Alexander Franklin
Seniors
4.0
Jacob Stouffer
Isaiah Rittenhouse
Natalie Schultz
Tiffany Sinn
Morgan Hefner
Gabrielle Donis-Jackson
Maria Stoller
3.67-3.99
Alena Denny
Ryan Wenninger
Matthew Doan
Julie Sinn
Kenadie Daeger
Katie Stoller
Carlee Mead
Allison Dyson
Katrina Stoller
Cara Davis
Garrett Wiliamson
Riley Stoller
3.33-3.66
Jacob Graham
Owen Manz
Selena Guyton
Hannah Sanderson
Madeline Miesle Stokes
Emma Crosby
Emily Zamarripa
Kassidy Campbell
Joseph Munger
Chloe Parker
Ethan Moore
Isaac Head
Misti Klopfenstein
Victoria Bowman
3.0-3.29
Gage Tinlin
Kaden Sutton
Kelsey Dilling
Trevor Speice
Gabriel Sutton
Lydia Whitman
Brendon Bidlack
Bryce Rosswurm
