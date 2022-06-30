HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent.

The board met in special session on Wednesday to conduct a final interview for the position and chose Paul Jones as the new superintendent.

In a press release the board stated that it “is confident in Paul Jones’ ability to lead our school district in our continued pursuit of excellence.”

Jones replaces Ben Winans who stepped down to take a position with Vantage Vocational School in Van Wert.

Jones’ tenure with the school district begins on Aug. 1, and his contract extends to two years.

