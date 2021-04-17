Freshmen
4.0
Laryssa Whitman
Olivia Meraz
Kyle Stoller
Melanie Dunham
Katieanna Baumle
Emma Laukhuf
Meara Rager
Meg Thompson
Kaitlin Slade
Eli Stuart
Kacy Hornish
Hudson Myers
3.99-3.67
Brenna Thomas
Trenton McClain
Kamrun Smith
Paige Alber
Briley Coffman
Caitlyn Thomas
Kyren Karhoff
Lynsey Pease
Brenna parker
Nathaniel Guyton
3.3-3.66
Emma Lyons
Kyla Hurd
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Logen Bland
Brianna Draper
Jasmine Mattson
Tucker Antoine
Emily Thrasher
Breven Anderson
Ava Zartman
Maddox Treece
Dylan Hildebrand
3.0-3.29
Kailyn Dienstberger
Adrian Laukhuf
Logan Miller
Cale Winans
Kyla Schoenauer
Kassidy Lewis
Sophomores
4.0
Kara Stoller
Laura Thornell
Lane Morehead
Rylee Miller
Sydnee Sinn
Gracie Shepherd
Kiara Bahena
Astrid Martinez-Sandoval
3.99-3.67
Anna Miller
Hannah Maenle
Laura Stoller
Alyssa Greathouse
Blake Stoller
Jared Pierce
Cadence Baker
Jake Downing
Elise Miller
Elizabeth Mohr
3.3-3.66
Cole Fisher
Mallory Moore
Evan Crosby
Ezra Sinn
Anna Wells
Macy Doster
Isaac Munger
3.0-3.29
Ava Dougal
Storm Tracy
Kyle Slade
Nyle Stoller
Morgan Riebesehl
Ariel Landwehr
Juniors
4.0
Rachel Stoller
Malia Wittwer
Faith Meraz
Brayson Parrish
Cameron Sinn
Nathan Sinn
Abbie Stoller
Therin Coyne
Kate Laukhuf
Ethan Noggle
3.99-3.67
Jeremiah Molitor
Christopher D’Ambrosia
Christina Graham
Elijah Spinner
Carly Blankenship
3.3-3.66
Alexander Kohart
Carson Laukhuf
Haylee Finfrock
Tatum Tigner
Kyle Klinker
Trevor Sinn
Joel Reinhart
3.0-3.29
Anastasia Crates
Keegan Short
Cameron Graham
Tianna Cooper
Jackson Newman
Brenna Moore
Madison Farquhar
Seniors
4.0
Jacob Stouffer
Garrett Williamson
Isaiah Rittenhouse
Natalie Schultz
Emily Zamarripa
Morgan Hefner
Maria Stoller
Hannah Sanderson
Katie Stoller
Carlee Mead
3.99-3.67
Matthew Doan
Tiffany Sinn
Julie Sinn
Ryan Wenninger
Kenadie Daeger
Gabrielle Donis-Jackson
Cara Davis
Chloe Parker
Alena Denny
Riley Stoller
3.3-3.66
Katrina Stoller
Joseph Munger
Madeline Miesle Stokes
Allison Dyson
Selena Guyton
Victoria Bowman
Misti Klopfenstein
Emma Crosby
3.0-3.29
Owen Manz
Kaden Sutton
Isaac Head
Brendon Bidlack
Ethan Moore
Alizae Alejo
Kassidy Campbell
Treyton Banks
Lydia Whitman
Bryce Rosswurm
Trevor Speice
