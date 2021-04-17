Freshmen

4.0

Laryssa Whitman

Olivia Meraz

Kyle Stoller

Melanie Dunham

Katieanna Baumle

Emma Laukhuf

Meara Rager

Meg Thompson

Kaitlin Slade

Eli Stuart

Kacy Hornish

Hudson Myers

3.99-3.67

Brenna Thomas

Trenton McClain

Kamrun Smith

Paige Alber

Briley Coffman

Caitlyn Thomas

Kyren Karhoff

Lynsey Pease

Brenna parker

Nathaniel Guyton

3.3-3.66

Emma Lyons

Kyla Hurd

Raelyn Schweinsberg

Logen Bland

Brianna Draper

Jasmine Mattson

Tucker Antoine

Emily Thrasher

Breven Anderson

Ava Zartman

Maddox Treece

Dylan Hildebrand

3.0-3.29

Kailyn Dienstberger

Adrian Laukhuf

Logan Miller

Cale Winans

Kyla Schoenauer

Kassidy Lewis

Sophomores

4.0

Kara Stoller

Laura Thornell

Lane Morehead

Rylee Miller

Sydnee Sinn

Gracie Shepherd

Kiara Bahena

Astrid Martinez-Sandoval

3.99-3.67

Anna Miller

Hannah Maenle

Laura Stoller

Alyssa Greathouse

Blake Stoller

Jared Pierce

Cadence Baker

Jake Downing

Elise Miller

Elizabeth Mohr

3.3-3.66

Cole Fisher

Mallory Moore

Evan Crosby

Ezra Sinn

Anna Wells

Macy Doster

Isaac Munger

3.0-3.29

Ava Dougal

Storm Tracy

Kyle Slade

Nyle Stoller

Morgan Riebesehl

Ariel Landwehr

Juniors

4.0

Rachel Stoller

Malia Wittwer

Faith Meraz

Brayson Parrish

Cameron Sinn

Nathan Sinn

Abbie Stoller

Therin Coyne

Kate Laukhuf

Ethan Noggle

3.99-3.67

Jeremiah Molitor

Christopher D’Ambrosia

Christina Graham

Elijah Spinner

Carly Blankenship

3.3-3.66

Alexander Kohart

Carson Laukhuf

Haylee Finfrock

Tatum Tigner

Kyle Klinker

Trevor Sinn

Joel Reinhart

3.0-3.29

Anastasia Crates

Keegan Short

Cameron Graham

Tianna Cooper

Jackson Newman

Brenna Moore

Madison Farquhar

Seniors

4.0

Jacob Stouffer

Garrett Williamson

Isaiah Rittenhouse

Natalie Schultz

Emily Zamarripa

Morgan Hefner

Maria Stoller

Hannah Sanderson

Katie Stoller

Carlee Mead

3.99-3.67

Matthew Doan

Tiffany Sinn

Julie Sinn

Ryan Wenninger

Kenadie Daeger

Gabrielle Donis-Jackson

Cara Davis

Chloe Parker

Alena Denny

Riley Stoller

3.3-3.66

Katrina Stoller

Joseph Munger

Madeline Miesle Stokes

Allison Dyson

Selena Guyton

Victoria Bowman

Misti Klopfenstein

Emma Crosby

3.0-3.29

Owen Manz

Kaden Sutton

Isaac Head

Brendon Bidlack

Ethan Moore

Alizae Alejo

Kassidy Campbell

Treyton Banks

Lydia Whitman

Bryce Rosswurm

Trevor Speice

