Freshmen
4.0
Laura Thornell
Lane Morehead
Rylee Miller
Sydnee Sinn
Gracie Shepherd
Jake Downing
Cadence Baker
Kiara Bahena
3.67-3.99
Anna Miller
Hannah Maenle
Kara Stoller
Zerika Burkley
Chase Schaefer
Macy Doster
Mallory Moore
Laura Stoller
3.3-3.66
Jared Pierce
Astrid Martinez-Sandoval
Elise Miller
Blake Stoller
Elizabeth Mohr
Kyle Slade
Rebecca Sentelik
Anna Wells
3.0-3.29
Storm Tracy
Alexandra Johnson
Alyssa Greathouse
Joshua Shelton
Maggie Cox
Tyler Davis
Kristin Wannemacher
Cole Fisher
Evan Crosby
Brielle Sheets
Ezra Sinn
Gatlin Rowlands
Sophomores
4.0
Rachel Stoller
Malia Wittwer
Faith Meraz
Brayson Parrish
Claudia Sinn
Nathan Sinn
Abbie Stoller
Therin Coyne
Kate Laukhuf
Alexander Franklin
3.67-3.99
Elijah Spinner
Alexander Kohart
Cameron Sinn
Jeremiah Molitor
Karlie Simindinger
Carly Blankenship
Christopher D’Ambrosia
Brandy Miller
Morgan Hefner
Haylee Finfrock
Tatum Tigner
3.3-3.66
Jordan Williams
Rylee Byrne
Summer Strawser
Christina Graham
Tyler Sinn
Brookelynn Lee
Jarrett Hornish
Joel Reinhart
Anastasia Crates
Madison Farquhar
Tianna Cooper
Molli Shepherd
Kyle Klinker
Trevor Sinn
3.0-3.29
Jackson Newman
Ethan Noggle
Hunter Long
Brenna Moore
Grayson McClure
Allen Minck
Alexa Campbell
Cameron Graham
Juniors
4.0
Jacob Stouffer
Natalie Schultz
Tiffany Sinn
Ryan Wenninger
Katrina Stoller
3.67-3.99
Cara Davis
Chloe Parker
Maria Stoller
Hannah Sanderson
Katie Stoller
Julie Sinn
Gabrielle Donis
Joseph Munger
Allison Dyson
3.3-3.66
Alena Denny
Gage Tinlin
Jacob Graham
Carlee Mead
Isaiah Rittenhouse
Emily Zamarripa
Owen Manz
3.0-3.29
Kassidy Campbell
Riley Stoller
Lydia Whitman
Kaden Sutton
Emma Crosby
Kaylee Porter
Garrett Williamson
Waylon Smallwood
Matthew Doan
Kenadie Daeger
Carson Rupp
Dane Moore
Seniors
4.0
Andrew Sinn
Alexis Gibson
Reid Miller
Max Laukhuf
Sydney Coyne
Miriam Sinn
Catherine Strable
Nathan Gerber
Krista Markley
3.67-3.99
Claire Sinn
Kelsey Guyton
Lily Baksa
Chloe Thompson
Tyce Homier
Kylie Pfeiffer
3.3-3.66
Amanda Wharry
Adaira Etzler
Nathan Wilhelm
Kaitlin Vest
Kristin Baker
Kirsten Lewis
Taylor Long
Jace Vining
3.0-3.29
Quintin Youtzy
Nathan Crosby
Ashlynn Parrish
Charity Stoller
Mason Elliott
Madeleine Laukhuf
Alexis Dunn
Kevin McGrath
