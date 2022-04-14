HAVILAND — Maintenance plans and reports on state testing topped the agenda at Monday night’s meeting of the Wayne Trace Local Schools board.
While regular outside maintenance has begun with the lawn and landscaping, plans have also begun for the bleacher project that will get underway this summer.
According to Superintendent Ben Winans, the bleachers are to be replaced because of their age.
“We have had these bleachers for about 31-32 years and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find parts to keep them updated,” she said. “It’s also becoming cost ineffective to make repairs, so we decided it would be cheaper to replace with new ones.”
Testing in the district continues through the month of April with breakfast provided for the students on testing days, reported Mike Myers, junior/senior high principal.
“The community will provide the breakfast on April 7, 21, 26 and 28 and the cafeteria ladies on April 6, 20, 25 and 27,” said Myers.
Myers and principals Paul Jones (Payne Elementary) and Mark Lange (Grover Hill Elementary) spoke about the state mandated Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS).
The principals asked that $10,000 be approved for the PBIS programming for the 2022-23 school year.
On Wednesday, in an interview after the meeting, Winans said that the PBIS program is about positive reinforcement of good behavior.
“This is really not a big change from what we are doing now,” said Winans. “It’s about awarding good behavior when we see it — whether that’s a ‘thank you’ or a pat on the back for doing something without asking, or having a movie day.”
Winans said that the district already has rewarded good behavior with taking students to Fort Wayne Tin Caps games, hosting a bowling night, taking the high school students to the movie theater, or having a movie shown at school.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the resignations of Sean Pfeiffer, director of transportation/maintenance supervisor, and Olivia Miller, sweeper.
• met in executive session at the end of the meeting in order to discuss employment matters. After returning, the board took action to compensate Pfeiffer at the hourly rate for his assistance in training a new director of transportation/maintenance supervisor.
• approved employment of Ryne Jerome, elementary physical education, 2022-23 school year; and Christina Sinn, track and field coach, due to an increase in the number of track participants.
• accepted the schedule for junior/senior prom (7 p.m. on May 12) with after prom to follow at Crazy Pins.
• accepted the list of graduates as presented, pending completion of all work.
• approved renewal of the College Plus Credit agreement with Findlay College and Rhodes State.
• approved FFA chapter participation state convention May 4-6.
• approved a continuing administrative contract with Sarah Senebogen, superintendent secretary, beginning Aug. 1.
• approved two-year contracts, beginning 2022-23 school year with Jenna Gordon, Gabriella Miller, Matthew Holden, Tricia Langhals, Lindsey Motycka, Danae Myers, Elizabeth Nichols, Amelia Rogers, Peyton Short and McKenzie Turpening.
• approved three-year contracts, beginning 2022-23 school year, with Brittany Cavinder, Megan Chapman, Lydia Farley, Megan Fitzwater, Shawn Gerber, Tyler Iwinski, Lori Keipper, Alayna Kistler, Treg Lymanstall, Elyssa Smart, Rhonda Walters, Kristen Whitman and Matthew Wilhelm.
• approved two-year classified contract beginning 2022-23 school year with Candi Brimmer, Mandy Whitman, Kimberly Troth, Korbin Slade, Chelsea Gamble and Toni Baker.
• approved supplemental contracts for 2022-23 with Thomas McCord, eighth-grade football; Tyler Showalter, seventh-grade football; and Brian Yenser, seventh-grade football.
