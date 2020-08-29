HAVILAND — The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, in partnership with Wayne Trace Local Schools, has announced being awarded a continuation grant for the 21st Century Community Learning Center from the Ohio Department of Education. The ESC is in the third year of a five-year grant.
This grant is fully funded for $200,000 for the first three years and then will be reduced by 25% in the fourth year and by 50% the final year of the grant cycle.
Grover Hill and Payne elementary schools are the 21st Century after-school sites. Each program will focus on increasing math and reading achievement, enhancing positive youth development, and encouraging parent and family engagement.
Targeted are elementary students in grades K-6 who qualify for free/reduced lunches, are not proficient in reading and/or math and are referred by teachers and administrators as needing academic, youth development or family support. This does not mean that other students are not able to participate, but the goal is to attract the students who would benefit the most from additional programming. There are 36 slots available in each of the after-school programs held at Grover Hill and Payne.
The program hours are Monday-Friday from 7:25-8:40 a.m. and Monday-Thursday from 3:30-5:45 p.m. The morning time is for additional homework help and remediation.
After-school students have a snack, take part in individual and small group instruction and mentoring activities. The tutoring curriculum is Freckle, a web-based reading and math program.
The mentoring activities will focus on science, technology, engineering and math activities, readers’ theater, myON, career awareness speakers, cooperative learning games, Lego education and kids’ cooking activities. Both portions of the program are staffed by certified classroom teachers.
Family literacy nights are scheduled throughout the school year to provide information and training. Family nights are an opportunity to engage families in what their children do every day in school.
There is a two-week summer literacy camp planned in June. The students will be at their home building for half of the day engaging in literacy activities and then be transported to Camp Clay, where they will be trained mentors that lead wall climbing, archery, team-building games and swimming.
