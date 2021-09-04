Wayne Trace celebrates Homecoming on Sept. 10 with a football game, and dance on Sept. 11. This year’s court, seen here, includes, from left, front row: Tori Young, freshman; Allison Schilt, sophomore; Malia Wittwer, senior; Rachel Stoller, senior; Christina Graham, senior; Alexa Campbell, senior; and Avery Black, junior. Back row, from left: Cole Morehead, freshman; Brooks Laukhuf, sophomore; Brayson Parrish, senior; Cameron Sinn, senior; Joel Reinhart, senior; Trevor Sinn, senior; and Lane Morehead, junior.
