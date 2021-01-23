HAVILAND — For the past six years, art students at Wayne Trace Local Schools have taken part in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the longest-running educational initiative supporting student achievement in the arts. Founded in 1923, it is the largest source of scholarships for teens in grades 7-12 in the U.S.
This year, six Wayne Trace students ranging in grades 8-12, were judged worthy to have their artwork put on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Feb. 13-April 10, after earning honorable mention, Silver Key or Gold Key recognition.
That includes senior Alena Denny, a first-year art student, who earned Gold Key status for her printmaking work titled, “23 Lives.” She will not only have her work on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, but her piece will move on to be judged virtually by national judges in New York City on March 17.
“I remember entering this competition when I was in high school,” said Angie Stokes, Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School art teacher. “When I was in school, you would tape the $2 entry fee to the back of your art work and send it in with an entry form. Now, all the submitting and jurying is done online.
“This show is extremely prestigious, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art region is one of the largest in the country, behind Los Angeles and New York City,” continued Stokes. The Fort Wayne region has received a lot of national recognition for the size and quality of their show, which makes it difficult to get in.”
A total of 19 submissions were sent by Wayne Trace students to this year’s competition, with Denny earning the highest recognition. Other students who will have their artwork on display at Fort Wayne include Silver Key recipients: junior Haylee Finfrock for her digital art piece titled, “Stop and Smell the Flowers,” and eighth-grader Luke Stouffer for his acrylic painting on canvas titled, “Fungal Boogie.”
Earning honorable mention status and the right to have their work displayed at Fort Wayne include: sophomore Mallory Moore for her architectural drawing titled, “Once Upon a Time,” senior Madeline Miesle Stokes for her graphic design photo titled, “Visions of the Past,” and senior Jacob Stouffer for his oil painting on mirror titled, “The Seven Deadly Sins.”
“I feel really honored and privileged that I was able to earn such high recognition my first year,” said Denny. “I just followed the directions Mrs. Stokes gave me, and to be honest, I didn’t really expect this to happen. I don’t know that I’ve wrapped my head around the whole concept that my work is going to be judged nationally by judges in New York. That’s pretty big.”
For Finfrock, this will be the third piece of art she will have on display at Fort Wayne after earning honorable mention last year for two of her submissions.
“I want to go into the arts when I get older, so it’s very cool to have my art on display where a lot of people can see it,” said Finfrock. “To do this for a living, you have to get your work out there so people know who you are, and when you get your name out there people become interested in your art. To me, getting to do this pushes me more to make works people want to see.”
This is the first year the work of a junior high student has been submitted by Angie Stokes, which makes Luke very proud of “Fungal Boogie.”
“My brother (Jacob) named it,” began Luke. “It’s a painting of things dancing, like plants. I’ve been to art museums before and never did I think that something I would make would be worthy of going to a place like that. It’s really cool my stuff will go on display there and other people will see it.”
For Miesle Stokes, this is the third straight year she will have artwork on display at Fort Wayne. Two years ago a photographic piece earned Silver Key status, and last year she earned honorable mention status for a political cartoon piece featuring former President Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
“Before COVID, there was a really cool ceremony where you would walk across the stage and shake hands with the director of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, but we won’t be doing that this year,” said Miesle Stokes, the daughter of Angie Stokes. “It is just a real privilege to have art on display at Fort Wayne, and earning honorable mention in my last year feels amazing, because I know my art will be on display with some really amazing pieces.”
Moore is excited people who visit the Fort Wayne Museum of Art will have the chance to see her work, something she explained she worked hard to create.
“It feels amazing,” said Moore about her work going on display. “I know that hundreds of pieces were submitted this year, and mine, which I worked really hard on for weeks, earned honorable mention. It’s just very exciting. It’s cool I will get the chance to go see it, and other people will too.”
A virtual ceremony by the Fort Wayne Museum of Art for students earning honorable mention, Silver Key and Gold Key status will be held prior to the display opening on Feb. 13. The museum will be open to the public so that anyone who visits will be able to see all the student artwork.
For more information about the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, go to fwmoa.org.
