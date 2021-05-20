Wauseon Valedictorians 2021

Pictured back row from left: Hunter Nofziger, Tyson Britsch, Mykah Garrison, Noah Becker

Front row from left: Emily Parker, Chelsie Raabe

Wauseon High School class of 2021 features six valedictorians. Those top students, pictured here are, back row from left: Hunter Nofziger, Tyson Britsch, Mykah Garrison and Noah Becker. In front are Emily Parker (left), and Chelsie Raabe

