Wauseon Tyson Britsch

TYSON BRITSCH
Valedictorian
Parents: Mark and Leisa Britsch, Wauseon.
Activities and awards: Honor roll, commencement speaker, class vice president (2018, 2020), National Honor Society, football, basketball, Wauseon Beautification Team, Crossroads youth group.
Post-high school plans: Tyson will study biology at The Ohio State University on a Trudy Hamilton Scholarship, an Ives College scholarship, a Wauseon Education Association Scholarship and a District VII Coaches Association Scholarship.
