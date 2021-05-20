Wauseon Tyson Britsch

Valedictorian

Parents: Mark and Leisa Britsch, Wauseon.

Activities and awards: Honor roll, commencement speaker, class vice president (2018, 2020), National Honor Society, football, basketball, Wauseon Beautification Team, Crossroads youth group.

Post-high school plans: Tyson will study biology at The Ohio State University on a Trudy Hamilton Scholarship, an Ives College scholarship, a Wauseon Education Association Scholarship and a District VII Coaches Association Scholarship.

