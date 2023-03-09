WAUSEON — The local school board here passed two resolutions on Monday night that approved the purchase of two new vehicles and begins the bidding process on new buses.
Meeting in general session, the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education passed a resolution that waived the competitive bidding process and approved purchase of two 2023 Primetime SV Ram ProMaster nine-passenger vans.
The resolution was passed by suspending the rules. This means that the purchase could take place as soon as the resolution was signed.
The price for the two vehicles comes to nearly $74,000.
A purchase order will be issued that cannot exceed $73,282, and the two vehicles will be purchased “as soon as possible,” according to the resolution.
The second resolution starts the process of advertising and opening bids for “one or more 84-passenger school bus chassis and bodies.”
This resolution will go through the Ohio Schools Council for both advertising and receiving bids.
The board approved the following mission and vision statements for the school district as well:
• Vision Statement for the Wauseon Exempted Village School: “We area community called to empower each student to discover and pursue a fulfilling dream.”
• Mission Statement: “We empower students with passionate instructors and staff, with diverse and innovative programs, in an engaging and supportive environment.”
In other news, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $4,000 from The New York Life Foundation via James Reeves, owner of Agua Fria Financial Group, for grief sensitive school training; $250 from an anonymous donor for the Wauseon Elementary/Middle School food service donation key; $3,135.25 from Jasmine Torbet on behalf of Karson Torbet to support fine arts programs at Wauseon Schools; $1,000 from an anonymous donor to Wauseon Elementary School food pantry; $750 from Knights of Columbus for Wauseon Elementary food pantry and food donation key; and $200 from an anonymous donor to Wauseon Primary School to cover student library fees.
• approved payment of $4,263.75 to Spengler Nathanson for general labor.
• accepted resignations from Myriah Clay, third-grade teacher; Patti Speck, speech language pathologist; Sadie Wilke, pre-school aide; Jacob Newlove, volunteer baseball coach; and Harlee Floss, volunteer softball coach.
• approved several contracts and reassignments for employees/staff.
• approved several one-year limited contracts.
• approved the increase of the IEC/Four County bus route from 4.75 hours to 4.9 hours.
• heard a report from Lisa Aeschliman, Dave Burkholder, Ivan Hite, Nolan Miller, Phil Nofziger and Heather Puehler concerning LifeWise Academy.
• approved OHSAA tournament workers Cory Lee, Katie Miller and Lynelle Nofziger.
• approved overnight trips for high school FFA to Hocking College, Nelsonville, for state wildlife judging contest, March 31-April 1; and the Ohio Expo Center, Columbus, for the State FFA Convention, May 4-5.
• entered executive session for consideration of employment. No action was taken.
