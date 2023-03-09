Receives donation

James Reeves (right), owner of Agua Fria Financial Group, presented a $4,000 donation Monday to Wauseon Local Schools’ Superintendent Troy Armstrong for grief sensitive training. The money comes from The New York Life Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of Lori Manz, WPS

WAUSEON — The local school board here passed two resolutions on Monday night that approved the purchase of two new vehicles and begins the bidding process on new buses.


