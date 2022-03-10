WAUSEON – Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education members learned at their Monday meeting that the district received an excellent rating in a recent audit.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong gave a presentation on the Ohio Department of Education FY21 audit summary. The district demonstrated “excellent fiscal responsibility of federal funding uses” according to the report.
The board also heard a presentation from Michelle Leatherman, director of instructional services, regarding an unfunded mandate for 18 hours of dyslexia training for teachers in addition to a certification process through the Ohio Department of Education.
Camryn Rash, a Wauseon freshman, was commended by the board for her artwork being published in the Americans for the Arts/National Association of Counties 2022 calendar.
A one-year limited outside supplemental contract was offered to Rebecca Rupp as the high school boys tennis coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
Two volunteer coaches approved for the current school year were Stephen Marks, baseball, and Kody Moden, tennis.
The board non-renewed three athletic and non-athletic supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year due to the failure of the Nov. 2, 2021, 2% Earned Income Tax Levy. Those contracts were Susan Hallett, junior class advisor; Rebecca Rupp, boys tennis coach; and Tatiana Wright, Spanish Club (one half).
Board members approved the appointment of Roger Wyman for a seven-year term to the Wauseon Public Library Board of Trustees, running from January 2022-December 2028.
Donations accepted for the elementary school food pantry were: $2,000 from The Greg and Sherry Suon Charitable Fund of Thrivent Charitable Impact and Investing; $500 from Trinity Lutheran Church Caring Cupboard; and $100 from Velma Horst.
Other donations accepted were: $3,630 worth of sewing items from Betty Panning for the middle school special education life skills classrooms; $2,646.44 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters for Wauseon baseball for cage nets; $1,000 from Ohio Means Jobs for the Class of 2023 for prom; and T-shirts in the value of $180 from Sarah Klopfenstein to the middle school Quiz Bowl Team.
The board accepted the Ohio Schools Council Fall 2021 bus bid and the Ohio Department of Education’s School Bus Purchase Program Award. The superintendent was authorized to purchase four 84-passenger school bus chassis and bodies that were bid through the Ohio Schools Council in 2021 using Ohio Department of Education School Bus Purchase Program Award in the amount of $215,961.
In other action, the board:
• held a discussion regarding the potential payoff of the Board of Education building using federal grant dollars.
• approved as OHSAA Tournament workers, retroactive to Feb. 22 and Feb. 25: Tammy Ankney, Matt Hutchinson, Mark Britsch, Laura Leininger, Mike Colon, Mike Marshall, Casey Elson, Brad Myers, Tracy Elson, Sara Rupp, Shelley Grosjean, Chris Thomas, Kayla Heising, Tom Vernot, Joy Hutchinson, Santana Villarreal and Marie Hutchinson.
• held a discussion during the hearing of the public from Rama Tika Management, LLC. about a tax abatement for a potential new hotel located by Ohio Turnpike Exit 34.
• accepted resignations: Samantha Burkholder, WPS Guidance Counselor, effective March 14; Bethann Simon, assistant to the treasurer accounts payable/accounts receivable, effective April 18; and Jenna Henricks, full-time bus driver, effective end of 2021-22 school year.
• approved a service agreement between the Wauseon Exempted Village School District and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2022-23 school year as presented.
• entered into executive session regarding the discussion of the employment and compensation of employees, with no action taken when back in open session.
