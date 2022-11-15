WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village Schools (WEVS) Board of Education treated a light agenda recently here that included recognition of veterans.
Since Friday was Veterans Day, board member Larry Fruth and the district’s treasurer, John Kahmann, were recognized as military veterans. The board thanked them for their service.
There were also reports from family support educators, Lisa Williams and April Beck. Blake Young and Laurie Dotson reported about the kindergarten-second grade physical education program and student wellness.
Troy Armstrong, superintendent, updated the board on the strategic plan for the school district.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations: $600 from Fulton County Pork Producers for Wauseon FFA to help in the pork stand at the Fulton County Fair; $100 from Paige Johnson on behalf of the Fulton County Economic Development Office for Wauseon FFA; $500 from Worthington Industries, Inc., to Wauseon Transportation Department for purchase of new shirts/jackets; $5,000 from the Dominique Family giving fund to WEVS for supplies for the WES and WMS student of the week program; $20,000 from Keith and Andrea Konieczka to WEVSD for new starting blocks for the WHS swimming pool; paint valued at $450 from Ace Hardware to the WHS art department; $2,800 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Department for the purchase of Hudl; $3,697.30 from North Clinton Church to the Wauseon Elementary School food pantry.
• approved supplemental contracts and volunteers for spring sports.
