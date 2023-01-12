WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education met for its annual organizational meeting on Monday and followed up with its regular meeting for January.
Amy Fisher and Larry Fruth, again took the positions of president and vice president, respectively, according to information from the Wauseon school district’s offices. Board Member Larry Zimmerman Jr. was appointed as the legislative liaison and Curt Crew as student achievement liaison.
As part of the yearly formality, the board also passed several items that authorized Superintendent Troy Armstrong and Treasurer John Kahmann to head up the business of the school district.
Armstrong then recognized the board members and commended them for their work together. The board also approved Kahmann’s amended appropriations for the fiscal year of 2023 as presented.
In other news, the board:
• heard a report from Wauseon Music Boosters President Luke Ankney regarding donation of $38,135.00 to the district for the purchase of new band uniforms.
• heard a report from Michelle Leatherman, director of instructional services, concerning the school report card.
• accepted the following donations: 50 pounds of ground beef from an anonymous donor for the elementary food pantry; $70 from an anonymous donor for two elementary/middle school food service accounts; $20 from an anonymous donor for elementary/middle school food service; $200 from Rusty and Michelle Schaffner to Wauseon Primary School and Wauseon Elementary/Middle School Food Service; $2,000 from Line Drives for Larry, Inc., for Wauseon Line Drives for Larry scholarship; $1,000 from Continental Plaza, Inc., to Wauseon School Rox program; $1,000 from John and Elyse Geeting to Wauseon High School Student Council; $2,835 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters (WAB) to Wauseon Athletic Department for wrestling warm-ups; $3,000 from WAB to Wauseon Athletic Department for purchase of bowling shirts; $1,270 from Wauseon Indian Music Boosters through Operation Musicares for Wauseon Schools food pantry; $1,000 from anonymous for food service donation; $400 from Congregational United Church of Christ to Wauseon Schools food pantry; $2,468 from the Wauseon Rotary Club to Wauseon School Rox program; $1,679.04 from Tomahawk Wrestling Club to WEVS for wrestling team hotel stay in Medina; 25 hand-knitted hats from Esther Lowe for Wauseon students.
• approved several employments.
• accepted resignation from Shannon Burkholder, WPS playground aide/monitor, effective Wednesday.
• approved reduction of 0.5 elective credit in graduation requirement and included 0.5 credit for financial literacy as presented — to take effect for class of 2026.
• entered executive session to consider employment of an individual, but took no action taken.
