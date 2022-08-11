The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education president, Stacia Radabaugh, presented her resignation letter during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday.
Radabaugh will be accepting an employment opportunity in the Nashville, Tenn. area.
“Wauseon will always be our home,” she had written in the letter that she recited to the board. “I have greatly enjoyed the cooperative experience of serving on this school board during my terms and am thankful for your help and kindness along the way. I am honored to have worked in the capacity of improving the school and its functions for our children and grandchildren and am grateful for your understanding.”
Radabaugh’s resignation will be effective Aug. 25.
In other news, the board approved:
• $40, 414.44 from It All Matters to Wauseon Exempted Village School District to fund two full-time substitutes for the 2022-23 school year.
• $500 from the Wauseon Homecoming Committee to the Wauseon Marching Band for participation in the parade.
• adoption of the Ohio deferred compensation 457 Roth option as presented.
• the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented.
• Kayla Wyse as a student services assistant substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• a column change for Patty Speck from three to five on the approved certificated salary schedule, effective with the 2022-23 school year.
• a one-year limited classified contract to Erica Volkman as the WES reading coordinator.
• the resignation of Heidi Klingensmith as WHS two-hour cook, effective July 19.
• the resignation of Melody Burress as WMS three-hour cook, effective July 31.
• the resignation of Jennifer Shipman as a WPS teacher aide, effective July 27.
• the resignation of Jenna Henricks as a WEVS full-time bus driver, effective Aug. 2.
• Jenna Henricks as a WEVS bus driver substitute for the 2022-23 school year.
• the 2022-23 agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center/Juvenile Residential Center at $80 per student per day (JDC) and $85 per student per day (JRC).
The board also entered executive session for the consideration of the employment and compensation of an employee and specialized details of security. No action was taken after the session ended.
