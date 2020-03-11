WAUSEON — A proposed change in tax levies was discussed Monday at the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education meeting.
The current emergency 4.35-mill property tax, five-year operating levy was renewed in 2016. Superintendent Troy Armstrong and treasurer David Fleming presented information to board members and the community on the proposed earned income tax levy to replace the property tax on the November ballot. The earned income tax rate would be 1.75 % and would not include passive or retirement incomes. A resolution will be included on the April agenda to move forward for placement of the levy on the November ballot.
In other business, board members commended students for their outstanding performance in the Fulton County spelling bee. Fifth-grader Mia Barajas placed second, and eighth-grader Maria Shema placed first.
In other action, the board:
• approved the bills and financial reports, and investments as presented.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriation and certificate of estimated resources.
• established a change fund for the high school theater association.
• approved the then and now certificate for Entrust LLC for solar light and kilo watt usage in the amount of $15,742.44.
• approved various NEOLA bylaw policy revisions as presented for a second reading.
• received an update of the Business Advisory Council.
• heard a report from Michelle Leatherman, director of curriculum and assessment.
• accepted a donation of $50 from the class of 1966 in memory of Dr. George Michael Cotterman.
• approved an unpaid leave for Christine Torres, effective Feb. 20 through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
• increased the number of hours worked per day for the superintendent’s secretary and the assistant to the treasurer/payroll from 7.5 hours to 8 effective July 1.
• approved as OHSAA boys basketball tournament workers retroactive to Feb. 25 were Brice Carroll, Joy Hutchinson, Brad Myers, Mike Colon, Matt Hutchinson, Sara Rupp, Casey Elson, Laura Leininger, Chris Thomas, Tracy Elson, Mike Marshall, Tom Vernot, Kayla Heising, Katie Miller and Mike Yoder.
