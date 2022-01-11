WAUSEON — Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education members acted on a proposed tax levy and welcomed new board members at Monday’s session. The organizational meeting preceded the regular January meeting.
During the regular meeting the board approved a resolution to request an income tax of 1.75% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district to be imposed by the Wauseon Exempted Village School District for five (5) years beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for the purpose of providing for current expenses for the School District.
The board had determined at a Dec. 13 meeting that it was necessary to raise annual revenues of at least $3.8 million to provide for current expenses for the school district. A 2% earned income tax levy was voted down in the Nov. 2, 2021, general election.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong commented, “Take notice of the details of the May 3, 2022, 1.75% earned income tax resolution that was approved. The board of education listened to the taxpayers of our community and reduced the income tax even though the full 2% is needed.”
In the organizational meeting, the oath of office was administered to new board members Curt Crew and Larry Zimmerman, Jr., and returning board member Amy Fisher. They join Larry Fruth and Stacia Radabaugh. Radabaugh was elected board president, with Fisher as vice president.
Board meetings for 2022 were set. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 7, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 8, Oct. 10 and Dec. 12. The board will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 4, April 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11.
The board authorized duties of treasurer Dave Fleming and the superintendent. Both authorizations provided by resolution shall remain in effect until withdrawn by formal action of the board, and a records commission was established consisting of president, superintendent and treasurer.
Fruth was elected as the legislative liaison, and Crew as the student achievement liaison.
Numerous athletic supplemental contracts were not renewed due to the failure of the 2% earned income tax levy in the Nov. 2, 2021, election:
football, Shawn Moore, Terry Lind, Derek Rupp, Mike Webster, Trent Thomas, Nick Tule, Isaac Jeffers, Noah Parsons, Walter Smith, Todd Wyse, Todd Gype; boys golf, Matt Mennetti; girls golf, Mike Marshall; girls tennis, Kody Moden; boys bowling, Kody Moden; girls bowling, Chuck Carr; aquatics, Tom Burkholder; volleball, Nik Encalado, Sydney Chamberlain, McKayla Pettit, Bethann Simon, Tara Tedrow; cross country, Joe Allen, Tom Vernot, Tammy Ankney; basketball, Chad Burt, Dave Storrer, Ashley Oyer, Troy Gype, Mike Webster, James Douglass; boys soccer, Casey Elson, Julian Delgado; girls soccer, Brandon Schroeder, Jeff Vasvery; swimming, Tony Schuette, Brittany Schroeder; diving, Tom Burkholder; archery, Kevin Kreiner; girls basketball, Dan Seiler, Sarah Meyers, Brice Carroll, Joe Henson, Terri Jo Hamilton; cheerleading, Cortney Badenhop, Allie Riegsecker, Maggie Leu; wrestling, Mike Ritter, Joe Torres, Nick Tule, Tristan Barajas and Aaron Harris; track, Joe Allen, Mike Colon, Kyle Borton, Tom Vernot, Christian Crew, Mike Webster, Veronica Canales; softball, Nick Lavinder, Jennifer Croninger; baseball, Trent Thomas, Todd Wyse.
The board also approved the non-renewal of numerous non-athletic supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year due to the failure of the 2% earned income tax levy in November. Those are:
Lindsay Gordon, junior high Art Club; Mike Colon, high school Art Club; Karin McGilvery, elementary school choir; Jason Robinson, fall play director; Laura Leininger, FCCLA; Katie Black and Chris Thomas, FFA; Jenna Storrer, GCF; Don Clark, instrumental ensembles; Rachel Nagy, assistant instrumental; Ryan Soekarmoen, assistant instrumental specialist; James Vaughn, vocal ensembles; Tammy Ankney and Victoria Hanson, junior class; Michelle Eberle, Jill Welch, Amber Fryzel, and Ami Richer, all LPDC; Jack Smolenski, marching band auxiliary; Jason Robinson, mock trial; Laura Vorwerk, National Honor Society; Joy Hutchinson, junior high National Honor Society; Don Clark, orchestra director; (currently vacant), piano accompanist; Terri Westfall, high school Quiz Team; Kim Hinton, middle school Quiz Team; Adam Baird, Spanish Club ½; Dolores Muller, head speech; Sydney Nardo, assistant speech.
Jason Robinson, Spring Musical; James Vaughn, assistant musical; Katie Miller and Rebecca Stuckey, high school student council, each ½; Joy Hutchinson, middle school student council; Jessica Gerig, elementary school student council; Don Clark, high school stage manager/stage crew advisor; Sheila Vernot, district mentor coordinator; Tammy Ankney, Shelley Borton, Mark Britsch, Julie Grime, Joy Hutchinson, Lynelle Nofziger, Ashley Oyer, Sarah Ripke, Andrea Stevens, Trent Thomas, and Amy Warncke, all district mentors.
Armstrong commented, “I would like to note the passage of the non-renewal of all extracurricular contracts for the 2022-23 school year. This is the first reduction being made due to the failure of the November 2, 2021, 2% Earned Income Tax Levy. Further reductions will follow.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted donations for the elementary food bank: canned foods from the fitness class from Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) Fitness, food and toiletries from the Fulton County Christmas Cheer, and $800 from the Wauseon Indian Music Boosters.
• approved one-year limited classified supplemental contracts approved (pending background checks) for 2021-22: Veronica Canales, junior high track coach and Jennifer Croninger as the junior varsity softball coach.
• approved volunteer coaches for the 2021-22 school year pending receipt of both a Pupil Activity Permit and background checks are: Ryan Callahan, Jacob Newlove, baseball; Sabrina Lind, Zane Miller, softball; and Mark Sanchez, track. Also, approved are: JD Douglass, Brandon Schantz, baseball; Natalie Miller, track; and Nick Tule, softball.
• approved one-year limited supplemental contract for Susan Hallett, junior class advisor, effective Dec. 8, 2021; Tamara Ankney, adult pool worker.
• approved increase in pay student workers from $8.80/hour to $9.30/hour in accordance Ohio Minimum Wage increase.
