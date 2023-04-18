WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education held its April meeting Friday to approve several contracts, accept donations and conduct general business.
WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education held its April meeting Friday to approve several contracts, accept donations and conduct general business.
The board:
• accepted the following donations: multiple cases of cereal from the Knights of Columbus to the Wauseon school food pantry; $2,500 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the athletic department for the purchase of soccer goals; $11,000 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for purchase of a pole vault pit; $80 and $221 from North Clinton Church to Wauseon elementary food pantry; canned goods from St. Casper’s Church to Wauseon elementary food pantry; $500 from the Fulton County Cattle Feeders Association to Wauseon FFA; $2,056 from the Wauseon Aquatic Swim Club to Wauseon High School for swim block covers; $569.20 from anonymous local business to Wauseon Schools’ food service donation key; $10 from Lynne Clay for Wauseon elementary food pantry; a new ice machine ($2,400 value) from Tomahawk Wrestling Club to Wauseon athletic building; $5,250 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for football coach headsets; $518.45 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for NWOAL champion plaques; $479.99 from the athletic boosters to the athletic department for hot water heater in the visiting concession stand at the football field.
• accepted the following resignations: Nichole Aeschliman, kindergarten teacher; Terry Lind, physical education teacher; and Sheryl Gurzynski, teacher aide.
• approved several one-year limited contracts and approved unpaid leave of absence for Victoria Hanson, social studies teacher.
• approved continuing, one-year limited, two-year limited, one-year supplemental and two-year classified contracts for several individuals.
• recognized community members as liaisons to the finance committee: Charlotte Emerson, James “Bubba” Reeves and Carla Rice.
• listened to a presentation by Blake Young, primary school principal, regarding new dyslexia support laws.
• approved an overnight trip for the high school speech team to NSDA national tournament, June 10-17, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.