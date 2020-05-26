Kelcy Blanchong (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parents: Bill and Tina Blanchong, Wauseon
Activities and awards: dean’s list, honor roll, National Honor Society president, Spanish Honor Society, Scholar Athlete, varsity volleyball, varsity swim, Glass City Volleyball Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girls Christian Fellowship, youth group at First Christian Church, Spanish club, church youth group, church welcome center, volunteering to help Spanish immigrants learn English
Post-high school plans: Kelcy will study accounting with a minor in Spanish at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with a full-ride Chick Evans Scholarship.
James Hutchinson (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Matt and Joy Hutchinson, Wauseon
Activities and awards: Northwest State Community College dean’s list, Scholar Athlete, varsity soccer, varsity swimming, varsity track, student council treasurer, National Honor Society, Stay Tobacco-Free Athlete mentor, Spanish club, Fulton County Senior Center volunteer
Post-high school plans: James will study film production at Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y., with a Syracuse University Dean’s Scholarship.
Marah Patterson (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parent: Dawn Patterson, Wauseon
Activities and awards: marching band, Esprit de Corps award, superior ratings at OMEA contests, best section award, concert band, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Spanish club, mentor middle school band students, donut booth at the Fulton County Fair, nursing home music, FCHC camps, hospital volunteer, local citizenship mentor
Post-high school plans: Marah will study biology at the University of Toledo with a Barnes & Noble Scholarship, DeArce Koch Scholarship, UT Assistance Award and the Toledo Excellence Scholarship.
Maggie Roelfsema (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parents: Tara and Michael Roelfsema, Wauseon
Activities and awards: Buckeye Girls State delegate, National Honor Society, Spanish Honors Society treasurer, Fulton County Honors Choir member, sang with Foreigner at the Fulton County Fair, football cheer, varsity swimming, girls Christian Fellowship, Spanish club treasurer, A Capella Choir, Wauseon Chorale, school musicals, dance, JV cheer captain, varsity cheer captain, musical choreographer, summer food program, chili cook-off face painter, freshman orientation leader, Indianhead sidewalk spray painter, sang at various events, church community meals, tech booth
Post-high school plans: Maggie will study chemical engineering at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a Tutwiler Scholarship, Foundation in Excellence Scholarship and Franklin B. Walter Scholarship.
Garrett Puehler (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parents: Ted and Lori Puehler, Lyons
Activities and awards: Hoppin’ n’ Trottin’ 4-H Club president, Wauseon Marching Band, Jazz Band, A Capella Choir, Chorale, prosecuting attorney for mock trial, Team Ohio member for the 2019 4-H National Championships (fourth place nationally in recurve archery), Fulton County veterans breakfasts volunteer
Post-high school plans: Garrett will study mechanical engineering at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich., with a Distinguished Freshman Scholarship.
Sydney Zirkle (Valedictorian, 4.0)
Parents: Chris and Dan Zirkle, Wauseon
Activities and awards: NWOAL Scholar Athlete, District 7 Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society vice president, Spanish club, volleyball, basketball, track, First Church of God, children’s outreaches, church decoration committee, youth leadership team
Post-high school plans: Sydney will study nursing at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with an Alumni Scholars Program Scholarship.
Brandon Michael (Valedictorian, 4.0)
No information available
