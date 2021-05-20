Wauseon Hunter Nofziger

Valedictorian

Parents: Matt and Lynn Nofziger, Wauseon.

Activities and awards: 4.0 GPA, Scholar Athlete, student council, National Honor Society, football, baseball, FFA, Wauseon Beautification Team, FCA, North Clinton Youth Group, Project 216, Operation Christmas Child, employee at Ace Hardware, volunteer for Wauseon sports.

Post-high school plans: Hunter will study accounting at Capital University, Bexley, on a Presidential Scholarship.

