• Fulton County
Food drive:
Wauseon High School National Honor Society (NHS) will hold a food drive on March 25. NHS students will collect donations at the door of local residents who have registered online by March 22 at: https://forms.gle/dALQ8nQb55oqRwCw8. Other donations can be dropped off at the school from March 21 until 8 a.m. on March 25.
For more information contact Laura Vorwerk at 419-335-3756, ext. 1205 or lvorwerk@wauseonindians.org.
