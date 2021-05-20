Wauseon Emily Parker

EMILY PARKER
Valedictorian
Parents: Laura and Eric Parker, Wauseon.
Activities and awards: Cumulative 4.0 GPA, National Honor Society, Spanish honor society, cheerleading, track, soccer, mentor of citizenship classes, donation to the senior center and Wauseon food pantry from Spanish Honor Society Garden.
Post-high school plans: Emily will study nursing at Miami University, Oxford, on a Redhawk Excellence Scholarship and a Spanish Honor Society Scholarship.
