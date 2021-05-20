Wauseon Chelsie Raabe

CHELSIE RAABE
(Valedictorian)
Parents: Tim and Julie Raabe, Wauseon.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society, honor roll all four years (cumulative GPA 4.0), basketball, volleyball, softball, student council, Girls Christian Fellowship, coach young athletes in volleyball, basketball and softball, community service through NHS.
Post-high school plans: Chelsie will study accounting at Lourdes University on a Sierah Joughin Volleyball Scholarship of Fulton County Schools ($1,000 nonrenewable), on a Lourdes University Volleyball Scholarship ($8,500 renewable), and a Lourdes Trustees Scholarship ($10,000 renewable).
