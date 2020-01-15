WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education has organized for 2020 and held the first regular meeting of the new year this week.
In honor of School Board Recognition Month, superintendent Troy Armstrong praised the board of education as “citizen-servants that shoulder critical responsibilities and decision making for our district. They serve as a link between the community and classroom and help establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. Now, more than ever, it’s important that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow.”
Sandra Griggs will continue as board president for 2020. Stacia Radabaugh was selected as vice president. Radabaugh and Larry Fruth begin new four-year board terms, having been re-elected in November.
In personal items, the board approved the transfer of Michelle Cantu from high school teacher aide to high school secretarial assistant, effective Jan. 27.
Hired were Gwen Murry, district bus aide; Andrea Valdez, high school teacher aide; Michael Webster, junior high track coach. The board approved Amy Miller as a primary and elementary Title 1 substitute and Melinda Robinson was approved as an English language learner volunteer.
Resignations accepted were from Erin Cheesbro as an elementary playground aide, effective Dec. 20; and Ann Berry, primary playground aide, effective Friday.
The board approved the placement of Auneta Herr on State Employees Retirement System (SERS) Disability, effective Jan. 27.
Students workers approved for the athletic department are Payton Albright, Jettie Burget, J.T. Hutchinson, Grace Leininger, Kennedy Nation, Hunter Nofziger and Macee Schang.
Several donations also were accepted, including $5,000 from the Wauseon Rotary Club to support the Ron Clark Academy initiatives to build positive relationships and building culture.
Other donations included: $337 from the Congregational United Church of Christ to the elementary school food pantry; $1,000 from Delta Airlines-Matching Gifts to Education to high school student council; $1,453.97 from Tomahawk Wrestling Club for wrestling hotel rooms; $100 from Wauseon Rotary Club to the high school chorale for performance; hats and gloves from Zion United Methodist Church to the primary school.
In other action, the board:
• approved 11 years of administrative experience with regards to vacation leave accruals in the Wauseon Exempted Village School District for Keith Leatherman, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2019.
• set the monthly meeting dates for Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 18, June 22, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. All are at 5:30 p.m. and held in the board room. Four midday meetings are also scheduled: Feb. 28, middle school; April 24, high school; Sept. 25, elementary school; and Nov. 6, primary school. All are at 1 p.m.
• appointed Armstrong as purchasing agent. He also will serve on the records commission with Griggs and treasurer David Fleming.
• elected Rick Stidham as the legislative liaison for the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA), and Amy Fisher was chosen as student achievement liaison.
• set the duties for the treasurer and superintendent.
• approved a then and now certificate to Gregory Porter for fuel for a bus fuel tank at a cost of $20,130.41.
• approved an alternative tax budget as requested by the county auditor, including the most recently approved five-year forecast and debt service schedule as presented
• adopted the resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor for 2020.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations.
• approved a request from Brynn Wiebeck for early completion and to be included in the class of 2020 graduation ceremony.
• approved a request from Nicole Conine for early completion.
• approved the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school calendars.
• approved a resolution stating the board’s opposition to the state EdChoice voucher program.
• approved an increase in adult school lunch prices and extra entrée prices.
• heard a report from Jenny Tester, café supervisor.
• entered into executive session for the discussion of the employment of personnel, with no action taken.
• held a meeting of the records commission for a brief discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.