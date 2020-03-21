WAUSEON — A special meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education was held Friday.
The board approved the payment of employees in accordance with Ohio Revised Code sections 3319.08 and 3319.081, which refer to teachers and non-teachers respectively.
The board suspended three board policies for sick leave and another for regular meetings.
An executive session was held for the consideration of the compensation of an employee. No action was taken when back in open session.
A proposal from Rama Tika Management LLC dated March 20, 2020, was voted down.
The next regular board meeting is set for April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the board of education office.
