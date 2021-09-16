WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education met the new school resource officer (SRO) and hosted the high school yearbook team at their recent September meeting.
It was the first official meeting of the board members and the recently appointed district SRO Michel Oehlers, an officer with the Wauseon Police Department.
Other guests at the meeting were the high school students who are working to put together the school yearbook. They explained to board members everything that is involved in the process.
In other business, the board approved three donations. Those include $6,750 from Dynamix to cover Wauseon’s new additions to the FMX (maintenance management system) subscription from FY21 and all of FY22; endless Rope Trainer valued at $1,174.39 from Tomahawk Wrestling Club to Wauseon Athletics; and $50 from the Wauseon Middle School staff in honor of Joe Newlove to the Wauseon Athletic Department.
The board approved a bid waiver for replacement of a boiler at the elementary/middle school building due to an urgent necessity in accordance with ORC 3313.46.
In personnel items, the board accepted the resignations of Tara Tedrow as a middle school teacher aide, effective Sept. 6; Karron Booth for the purpose of retirement as a middle school sweeper, effective Nov. 1; Dylan Nicely as a junior high wrestling coach, effective Sept. 2; and Linda Rufenacht as a middle school three hour cook effective Sept. 13.
The board amended previous minutes to reflect changes in the approved salary schedule for Rachel Nagy and Rebecca Cales; and to reflect a change from $149 to $210 per full day for Heather Voyer.
The board approved the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented, and approved Jodi Sauber as a café trainer for up to 10 days at her FY21 hourly contract rate. Robert Shaw and Kenzie Stickley were approved as substitute bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year.
A one year limited certificated contract was offered to Patti Speck as a speech language pathologist for the 2021-22 school year effective Aug. 30 at Step 10 Column 3 on the approved salary schedule.
One-year limited classified contracts for the 2021-22 school year were offered to Rosemary Bost as a high school three hour cook effective Aug. 19 at Step 0 on the approved salary schedule, and to Mackenzie Parker as a middle school teacher aide effective Sept. 13 at Step 0 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of a clean BCI/FBI background check.
A one-year limited certificated supplemental contracts were offered to Ashley Oyer as the junior varsity boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year at Step 8+ on the approved salary schedule, and to Terri Jo Hamilton as the seventh grade girls basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year at Step 0 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of a Pupil Activity Permit.
A one-year limited outside supplemental was offered to Sarah Meyers as the varsity assistant girls basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year at Step 0 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of both a Pupil Activity Permit and clean BCI/FBI background check. A one-year outside supplemental contract was offered to Aaron Harris as a junior high wrestling coach for the 2021-22 school year.
Volunteers approved for the 2021-22 school year were Ray Martinez as a volunteer boys basketball coach and Lucas Ankney as a marching band volunteer.
Athletic Department student workers approved for the 2021-22 school year are Ella Albright, Andrew Eberle, Carson Burt, Marie Hutchinson, Grace Calvin and Mason Thomas. Adult workers approved for the Athletic Department are Casey Elson and Tracy Elson. Ashley Freestone was approved as a student pool worker for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the 2021-22 agreement between the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center at $79 per student per day (JDC) and $85 per student per day (JRC).
In other business, the board:
• approved the bills and financial reports as presented.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the FY22 Permanent Appropriations.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the FY22 Certificate of Estimated Resources.
• entered into executive session for the consideration of the employment of an employee, with no action taken.
