Wauseon board honors wrestling coach

WAUSEON – Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education members honored high school varsity wrestling coach Mike Ritter at a recent meeting.
Ritter was recognized by the board members for his selection as the 2018-19 D-II coach of the year by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association.
In personnel items, a one-year limited classified contract was offered to Bethann Simon as the assistant to the treasurer/accounts payable for the 2018-19 school year pending receipt of both a clean BCI/FBI background check.
The board approved Kevin Knierim as a substitute bus driver, pending renewal of certification, and Miguel Gomez as a student athletic department worker for the 2018-19 school year.
Also approved was the placement of Glen Tappan on State Employees Retirement System (SERS) Disability, effective April 1, as prescribed in communication from SERS.
The board approved the 2019-20 staffing plan as presented; and authorized treasurer Dave Fleming to enter into a three-year agreement with Asset Control Solutions to inventory, evaluate, and report on the buildings, movable assets, and site improvements for 2019-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.