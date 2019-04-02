Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Wauseon board honors wrestling coach

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Wauseon board honors Ritter

Wauseon High School wrestling coach Mike Ritter was recognized by the Wauseon schools board of education for his selection as 2018-19 D-11 coach of the year by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association. Shown here, from left, are Wauseon athletic director Matt Hutchinson, Ritter, and board president Sandra Griggs.

WAUSEON – Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education members honored high school varsity wrestling coach Mike Ritter at a recent meeting.

Ritter was recognized by the board members for his selection as the 2018-19 D-II coach of the year by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association.

In personnel items, a one-year limited classified contract was offered to Bethann Simon as the assistant to the treasurer/accounts payable for the 2018-19 school year pending receipt of both a clean BCI/FBI background check.

The board approved Kevin Knierim as a substitute bus driver, pending renewal of certification, and Miguel Gomez as a student athletic department worker for the 2018-19 school year.

Also approved was the placement of Glen Tappan on State Employees Retirement System (SERS) Disability, effective April 1, as prescribed in communication from SERS.

The board approved the 2019-20 staffing plan as presented; and authorized treasurer Dave Fleming to enter into a three-year agreement with Asset Control Solutions to inventory, evaluate, and report on the buildings, movable assets, and site improvements for 2019-21.

Tags

Load comments