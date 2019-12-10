WAUSEON — A number of personnel items were approved by the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education members at their final meeting of 2019 on Monday.
Several transfers were approved retroactive to Dec. 2. Those include: Mallorie Hannon from primary school 2-hour cook to elementary teacher aide; Trina Fry from a middle school 3-hour cook to a middle school 5.5-hour cook; Gwen Murry from a high school 2-hour cook to a primary 2-hour cook; Catherine Held from primary playground aide to high school 2-hour cook; and Shirley Bledsole from an elementary 2-hour cook to a middle school 3-hour cook.
Several one-year limited classified contracts were offered pending required background checks and permits, and all for the 2019-20 school year. Those include Christine Torres as an elementary 2-hour cook retroactive to Dec. 2; Lacey Felix as a primary school 2-hour playground aide, retroactive to Thursday; and Ann Berry as a primary 2-hour playground aide retroactive to Wednesday.
A one-year limited classified contract was offered to John Goldsmith as a primary 8-hour sweeper for the 2019-20 school year effective today, pending receipt of both a clean BCI/FBI background check.
A one-year limited outside supplemental contract was offered to Derek Zimmerman as the varsity boys tennis coach for the 2019-20 school year pending receipt of the required background check and permit.
Volunteer coaches approved for the 2019-2020 school year include Ron Burget, Sabrina Lind, softball; Dylan Leu, Brandon Schantz, baseball; Stan Schmidt, assistant boys tennis; Dan Lopez, junior high wrestling; Eric Puehler, high school wrestling; Drew Garringer, track; and Marsha Horner, softball.
The board also approved a monthly mileage stipend of $300 to be paid to Superintendent Troy Armstrong. effective Jan. 1.
The pay rate for student workers will increase from $8.55 per hour to $8.70 per hour in accordance with the Jan. 1, Ohio minimum wage increase.
Donations accepted were $50 from the class of 1966 in memory of Dr. George Michael Cotterman to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools; $676.76 from Lifetouch National School Studies to the high school student council; $500 from the VFW Post 7424 to the high school speech team for travel expenses; and $600 from the Fulton County Dairy Association to the girls volleyball for working the milkshake stand during fair.
In other action, the school board:
• approved modifications to the FY20 permanent appropriations and estimated resources.
• authorize treasurer Dave Fleming to set the district credit card limit at $150,000 temporarily as the district switches the district’s $75,000 limit credit card from Huntington Bank to PNC because they must be concurrent.
• approved the NEOLA Bylaw Policies revisions
• approved several overnight trips for the speech team.
• approved the re-appointment of Sue DeRoth to the Wauseon Public Library Board, beginning January through December 2026.
• learned that the Rotary Club pledged $5,000 for the junior high to have the Ron Clark Academy programming needed.
• set Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. as the 2020 organizational meeting with Sandra Griggs as president pro tempore.
• held a brief executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding, with no action taken when back in open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.