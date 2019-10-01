WAUSEON — Several personnel items were approved in Friday’s meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education.

The board accepted the resignation of Margaret VanGunten as a full-time bus driver for the purposes of retirement effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The board approved Christopher Yackee as a full-time bus driver and Carrie Dobaczewski as a substitute bus driver, both for the 2019-20 school year and effective Sept. 30.

The transfer of April Jackson from an elementary teacher aide to a middle school teacher aide was approved effective with the 2019-20 school year.

Classified staff members approved as detention and Saturday school monitors for the 2019-20 school year were Michelle Cantu and Michele Rittichier.

The board offered a one-year limited certified supplemental contract to Chris Zirkle as the archery advisor for the 2019-20 school year at step 6 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of a pupil activity permit.

Also approved was a one-year limited certificated supplemental contract to Christian Crew as a junior high track coach for the 2019-20 school year at step 2 on the approved supplemental salary schedule. One-year limited outside supplemental contracts were offered to Kristin Woodard as the piano accompanist for the 2019-20 school year at step 1 on the approved salary schedule, and Ryan Soekarmoen as the instrumental specialist for the 2019-20 school year at step 1 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of both a pupil activity permit and clean BCI/FBI background check.

Volunteer coaches approved for the 2019-20 school year are Tony Banister, Nick Tule, and Dave Wyper, volunteer high school wrestling coaches; and Mark Britsch, volunteer assistant boys basketball coach.

Also approved as volunteer wrestling coaches for the 2019-20 school year pending receipt of both a pupil activity permit and clean BCI/FBI background check were Kris Boysel, Dylan Nicely, and Austin Kutzli.

Approved as volunteer trainers for the 2019-20 school year were Lindsay Renfer and Aubrey Starkweather.

In other action, the board:

• acknowledged review of Policy 2413 – career advising, and it still meets the needs of the district

• authorized superintendent Troy Armstrong to purchase from school bus bids received by the Ohio Schools Council.

• Heard a report from Armstrong regarding the District Report Card

• Approved the “Then and Now Certificate” for Newsela PRO school license in the amount of $9,450.

• Held discussion regarding noon Board meetings

