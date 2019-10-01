WAUSEON — Several personnel items were approved in Friday’s meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education.
The board accepted the resignation of Margaret VanGunten as a full-time bus driver for the purposes of retirement effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The board approved Christopher Yackee as a full-time bus driver and Carrie Dobaczewski as a substitute bus driver, both for the 2019-20 school year and effective Sept. 30.
The transfer of April Jackson from an elementary teacher aide to a middle school teacher aide was approved effective with the 2019-20 school year.
Classified staff members approved as detention and Saturday school monitors for the 2019-20 school year were Michelle Cantu and Michele Rittichier.
The board offered a one-year limited certified supplemental contract to Chris Zirkle as the archery advisor for the 2019-20 school year at step 6 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of a pupil activity permit.
Also approved was a one-year limited certificated supplemental contract to Christian Crew as a junior high track coach for the 2019-20 school year at step 2 on the approved supplemental salary schedule. One-year limited outside supplemental contracts were offered to Kristin Woodard as the piano accompanist for the 2019-20 school year at step 1 on the approved salary schedule, and Ryan Soekarmoen as the instrumental specialist for the 2019-20 school year at step 1 on the approved salary schedule pending receipt of both a pupil activity permit and clean BCI/FBI background check.
Volunteer coaches approved for the 2019-20 school year are Tony Banister, Nick Tule, and Dave Wyper, volunteer high school wrestling coaches; and Mark Britsch, volunteer assistant boys basketball coach.
Also approved as volunteer wrestling coaches for the 2019-20 school year pending receipt of both a pupil activity permit and clean BCI/FBI background check were Kris Boysel, Dylan Nicely, and Austin Kutzli.
Approved as volunteer trainers for the 2019-20 school year were Lindsay Renfer and Aubrey Starkweather.
In other action, the board:
• acknowledged review of Policy 2413 – career advising, and it still meets the needs of the district
• authorized superintendent Troy Armstrong to purchase from school bus bids received by the Ohio Schools Council.
• Heard a report from Armstrong regarding the District Report Card
• Approved the “Then and Now Certificate” for Newsela PRO school license in the amount of $9,450.
• Held discussion regarding noon Board meetings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.