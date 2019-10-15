WAUSEON — Personnel items and a number of donations dominated Monday’s agenda of the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education.
The resignation of Amber Zuidema as middle school head cook was accepted effective Oct. 9, 2019. Lucas Ankney was accepted as a volunteer marching band auxiliary for the 2019-20 school year. Approved as workers for the OHSAA boys and girls soccer tournament were Mark Britsch, Joy Hutchinson, Matt Hutchinson, Katie Miller, Mike Yoder and Chris Thomas.
Board member Larry Fruth was appointed as representative to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2020.
A number of donations were accepted by the board. The Fulton County Dairy Association presented $1,500 to the Wauseon FFA and $800 to the high school cross country team, both for helping work at the milkshake stand during the fair.
County Contours presented $1,000 to the school district for landscaping of the main entrance of Harmon Field; and $500 from the UAW Local 86 golf outing was donated to the school district.
The Fulton County Fair gave $200 to the Wauseon FFA for helping with baby animal barn, and the Fulton County Pork Producers gave $500 to Wauseon FFA for helping work at the pork stand. The Fulton County Pork Producers also gave $500 to the Wauseon FCCLA.
TPL Properties LLC gave the Wauseon Art Guild $250 for displaying artwork in their office. Student Paths gave $312 to the high school student council for administering surveys.
Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing gave $250 to the high school girls soccer camp for supplies. The high school speech team received $150 each from Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing, State Bank, Sullivan Roth Holding Co. LLC and Scott Neumann Insurance Agency for travel expenses.
The Wendt Family Rev Trust donated $156 to the high school Spanish Club for the shipping costs of donated school supplies for Costa Rica.
In other action, the board:
• approved the bills and financial reports as presented.
• approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and fiscal year 2020 certificate of estimated resources.
• approved the transfer of $83,562.50 from one permanent improvement fund to another for the yearly payment on the administration building.
• discussed possible changes to the regular and noon board meetings, which will be decided in January’s reorganization meeting.
• held an executive session in consideration of the discipline of an employee and a student. No action was taken when back in open session.
• heard reports from the building principals.
