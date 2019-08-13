WAUSEON — Superintendent Troy Armstrong led his first meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education on Monday.
Among the topics covered at the regular meeting was the condition of the district’s bus fleet. Armstrong said there are five buses that could be sold at auction. Some are being used for parts to repair other buses. He suggested replacing three aging buses (1992, 1998, and 1999) with new buses. The board approved the purchase of three buses seating up to 84 passengers with conventional school bus chassis and bodies from bids received through the Ohio Schools Council.
The board also appointed treasurer Dave Fleming or an assistant treasurer as the board’s designees to attend public record training retroactive to July 1. Fleming explained that while the training will be held in the spring, the appointment must be in place for the fiscal year.
In personnel action, the board approved a request from McKalyn Roth for parental leave for a period of 10 weeks and 2 days; and Lauren Martinez for parental leave for a period of 11 weeks.
Contracts offered for the 2019-20 school year were a one-year limited non-athletic certificated supplemental contract to Anna Vogelgesang as the elementary school choir director, and a one-year limited classified contract to Darl Whitmire as the elementary school custodial floater at eight hours/day, 184 days/year.
Resignations accepted were Deborah Roddy as a primary school teacher aide, effective Aug. 6, and Sarah Leininger as the winter junior high cheerleading coach, effective Nov. 1.
Maggie Leu was approved as a volunteer fall junior high cheerleading coach and offered a one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contract as the winter junior high cheerleading coach, both for the 2019-20 school year.
One-year limited certificated athletic supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year were approved for Joe Allen, head boys track; Kyle Borton, assistant track; Mike Colon, head girls track; Nick Lavinder, assistant softball; Steve Marks, assistant baseball; Mark Schang, head softball; Tom Vernot, assistant track; and Todd Wyse, assistant baseball.
A one-year limited outside non-athletic supplemental contract was offered to Justin Mourguet as the assistant speech coach for the 2019-20 school year.
In other business, Larry Fruth was appointed the board delegate to the Ohio School Boards Capital Conference. Amy Fisher is the alternate delegate.
The board approved the 2019-20 bus routes as presented and authorized the Armstrong or his designee to make changes in bus stops as needed.
The board also approved by motion the 2019-20 agreement between the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and the Wood County Juvenile Detention/Residential Center at $75 per student per day for JDC and JRC and at $11,505 per year/$5,733 per semester at the ALC when a Wauseon student is there.
