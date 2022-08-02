WAUSEON — The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education and the Wauseon Education Association (WEA) have ratified and approved a three-year contract, according to a press release received Monday.
Both parties are reportedly satisfied with the agreement and felt that the contract is the embodiment of the values of both the school district and the community, the press release noted.
The particulars of the contract state that retention of high quality educators and staff were important to the community in order to maintain the level of education for the community. For such a level to be maintained the contract noted the importance of preparation time, training and resources for teachers and staff, as well as a challenging curriculum that prepared students to be lifelong learners.
The board reviewed salary increases for staff and teachers and added them in at the second year. For the 2022-23 school year there will be no increase in salaries. In the second year, however, a 2% base raise is added with a wage review for the third year.
The press release noted neighboring communities had added 5-9% raises in the last few years. The WEA thought such increases in salary were not a good idea at this time because of the financial situation in the district and the sacrifice of the community to support a recent levy.
With these considerations the two entities unanimously approved the contract.
