ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education here was updated on the recent Veterans Day program and about uses for a recent security grant.
Matthew Shields, principal at the middle school, reported on the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program.
“Continuing a tradition, Bryan Miller teamed with local American Legion Posts to honor local veterans with our annual Veterans Day celebration,” Shields said. “Sixty local veterans from all branches of the military and ranging from WWII to active duty members were in attendance. ...”
He reported the program included the presentation of colors by the VFW while eighth-graders Molly Rutledge, Jessa Petersen and Willa Ruffer sang the national anthem. Some of the eighth-graders also read essays about 30 of the veterans. The event was concluded by the playing of Taps by Natalie Siebert and Meg Mello.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students attended the event with the eighth-graders serving breakfast to their guests afterward.
Dr. Jayson Selgo, superintendent, thanked Shields and Miller for their work with the program, as well as the students and others involved.
Selgo also reported that the school had received multiple quotes for a camera project.
“The project is the result of an OFCC (Ohio Facilities Construction Commission) grant that we applied for in the amount of approximately $128,000,” said Selgo. “Any amount above the grant allotment will be funded by permanent improvement.”
He plans to ask the board to consider the project for approval in January.
The board also:
• accepted donations: $50 from the Rotary club toward the cost of meals for Veterans Day; $100 from Archbold Lions Club; $50 from Jayson and Olivia Selgo for the Veterans Day program; and $400 from Dave’s Running Shop for the Archbold cross country program.
• approved the purchase of 78-passenger Cardinal school bus at a cost of $122,219 — with $45,000 coming from the ODE school bus purchase program and remaining ESSER funds.
• heard the report of high school student/staff volunteers for the Christmas Cheer in Fulton County: FFA hosted a can drive, FFA and FCCLA will volunteer at the event and staff raised money for the project.
• looked at the 2023-24 school calendar. It awaits approval at the January meeting.
• heard an update of testing: kindergarten readiness assessment has been completed; in October fifth-graders took gifted assessments and 12 students have been identified as gifted in one or more areas. Though gifted students are not currently formally served, teachers continue to search ways to help them excel.
• appointed Jeremy Hurst as president pro-tempore for the Jan. 9 organizational meeting at 4:30 p.m. The regular board meeting will follow at 5 p.m.
