Veterans Day was observed in the United States on Wednesday, a day originally proclaimed as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I.
According to timeanddate.com, Veterans Day first came about when:
“On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 an armistice between Germany and the Allied nations came into effect. On Nov. 11, 1919, Armistice Day was commemorated for the first time. In 1919, President (Woodrow) Wilson proclaimed the day should be ‘filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.’
“There were plans for parades, public meetings and a brief suspension of business activities at 11 a.m.
“In 1926, the United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I and declared that the anniversary of the armistice should be commemorated with prayer and thanksgiving. Congress also requested that the president should ‘issue a proclamation calling upon the officials to display the flag of the United States on all government buildings on Nov. 11 and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.’
“An act (of congress) was approved on May 13, 1938, which made Nov. 11 in each year a legal holiday, known as Armistice Day. This day was originally intended to honor veterans of World War I. A few years later, World War II required the largest mobilization of service men in the history of the United States and the American forces fought in Korea.
“In 1954, the veterans service organizations urged congress to change the word ‘Armistice’ to ‘Veterans.’ Congress approved this change and on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor all American veterans, where ever and whenever they had served.
“In 1968, the Uniforms Holiday Bill made an attempt to move Veterans Day to the fourth Monday of October. The bill took effect in 1971. However, this caused a lot of confusion as many states disagreed with this decision and continued to hold Veterans Day activities on Nov. 11.
“In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed Public Law 94-97, which stated that Veterans Day would again be observed on Nov. 11 from 1978 onward. Veterans Day is still observed on Nov. 11.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Defiance six-county area schools were unable to host annual Veterans Day assemblies and ceremonies, although the day was celebrated in many different ways at area schools.
At Defiance City Schools, a virtual assembly was held in which a Veterans Day video made by students was shared with students and staff. The video has been loaded to the district’s YouTube channel and can be found at https://youtu.be/9nPq1rg8TZg. At Defiance Elementary School, students decorated the hallways of the school with art honoring veterans.
At Ayersville Local Schools, students watched a video that included a speech from the district’s typical master of ceremonies, Brad Morrison. The video can be found at https://bit.ly/32BVmiP. In addition, a tribute to veterans in the district was performed by the Ayersville band.
At Central Local Schools, a virtual ceremony was held, as well as an assembly for grades 3-5 students in the Fairview Elementary School atrium. Local veterans John Horvath, Darwin Schroeder and Tom Case presented a program about several different Veterans Day topics.
At Napoleon Area City Schools, students were encouraged to dress in red, white and blue attire in honor of Veterans Day.
At Liberty Center Local Schools, a program featuring veterans from the district was held in the school gymnasium and live-streamed to district students in their classrooms.
At Paulding Exempted Village Schools, several students at Paulding Elementary School decorated cards that were distributed to local veterans at Paulding VFW Post 587, AMVETS Post 1991 and to other veterans. In addition, videos were put together by Paulding Elementary teachers including first-grade teacher Amanda Moreo. The link to the video can be found at https://bit.ly/2GPXPys.
At Oakwood Elementary School, a Veterans Day parade was held. All students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue and were given a flag to hold. Students formed a large circle outside the school driveway and veterans were encouraged to come and drive through the parade. The parade began at 10:15 a.m., but veterans in cars were lined up beginning at 9:50 a.m.
These were just some of the many ceremonies and tributes held for veterans by Defiance six-county area schools on Wednesday. School officials are hopeful that annual in-person observances can resume in 2021.
On the front page: at top left, kindergarten students in Nikki Menendez’s class at Defiance Elementary School decorated soldiers and American flags in honor of Veterans Day. On Wednesday, Faye Wireman (left), Judah Villarreal (center) and Emma Ritson displayed their American flags in front of decorated soldiers in the hallway outside their classroom. At top right, fourth-grade students at Paulding Elementary School show off some of the projects they made in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday. At bottom left, shown are veterans carrying flags inside the gymnasium of Liberty Center Local Schools during a Veterans Day program. The program was live-streamed to students in their classrooms Wednesday afternoon.
