VAN WERT — The Vantage Career Center Board of Education met in regular session on Aug. 6 and approved the high school reopening plan, as well as the 2020-21 amended school calendar. Specific guidelines for Vantage Career Center’s reopening plan were sent to the Van Wert County Health Department, which also approved the plan prior to the board meeting.
The first day of school for new students will be Aug. 24 and returning students, Aug. 25. Vantage will follow the reopening action plan 1, allowing face-to-face instruction on campus, five days per week during regular school hours, while following guidelines such as: mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, health monitoring and other cleaning protocols.
Returning Vantage students can obtain their class schedules and pay program fees between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Due to regulations, all individuals entering the building must have a facial covering. Students and parents can subscribe to Ohio Alerts, download the free Vantage mobile app, follow Vantage Career Center on social media, or go to vantagecareercenter.com for the most up-to-date information pertaining to the reopening.
