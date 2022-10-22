ANTWERP — A new Vantage program and a school assembly was the focus of Antwerp Local Schools board meeting Thursday.
Board member Dennis Recker, who serves as liaison for Vantage Career Center, Van Wert, reported about a new program there — one that he thinks will be important in the near future.
“The career center is offering drone training,” he said, “so that people can get FAA 107 license to fly drones. It’s going to be a big thing down the road where commercially ... farmers who want to spray fields will be able to use drones. There are some places right now where this is done. Or even just to fly certain drones you have to have an FAA license. This program will be offered at Vantage.”
Travis Lichty, middle/high school principal at Antwerp, said that a recent assembly was “very impactful” for the students.
“We brought in a group called ‘Rachel’s Challenge’ here Oct. 7,” said Lichty. “Rachel was the first student killed at Columbine (High School) shooting in Colorado subsequently her family found a bunch of journals. She was a very insightful girl and she wanted to make an impact on people. ... she stuck up for the underdog and things like that. After she had passed away they found her handprints and a quote that ‘one day these hands will touch a lot of people’. ...”
Lichty pointed out that the group is now nationwide and in many countries around the world. The group does school assemblies to try to help create a “positive and welcoming school climate.” There is a Friends of Rachel group at Antwerp as well, he said.
He also reported that parent-teacher conferences are Nov. 8-10, and lists are being finalized now.
Treasurer Kristine Stuart reported that the district is 25% through the fiscal year and on track with income and expenses. The board approved her report as well as the five-year forecast.
The board also approved Garmann Miller’s professional services for design for the Range — a proposed wellness and recreation center that the school has been working on for some time.
Superintendent Martin Miller reported that a request for qualifications was put out and the only ones received for the project were from Garmann Miller.
“We had Garmann Miller who had done some preliminary work on the Range, the wellness and recreation center,” said Miller. “They gave us some drawings, but we don’t have anything locked in to them in terms of going forward. We are at the stage now where we had put out to the public a request for qualifications in case some other architectural firm had interest in it as well. Garmann Miller is the only one that submitted qualifications, so we need approval to have them move forward with doing any work we have going forward.”
In other news, the board:
• approved the donation of unused video equipment to Hilltop schools and 10 laptops to Paulding County Opportunity Center.
• approved out-of-state professional development for Miller to the DALI Summit in Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 9-11.
• approved threat assessment team training at Pahrump, Nev., Nov. 17-23.
• heard an update of the veterans program scheduled for Nov. 11. Veterans are invited to the school at 10:15 a.m. for an assembly and to stay for lunch where students will serve. This is the first time since the COVID pandemic to invite the veterans.
• approved several supplemental contracts for coaches and approved tutors in the after school program for the 2022-23 year.
• approved an overnight trip for the senior class to New York City, March 21-24, 2023, chaperoned/supervised by Wade Sisson, senior class advisor.
