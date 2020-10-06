Vantage adult ed

Adult students in the state-tested nursing assistant (STNA) program at Vantage Career Center gain training and skills as a medical professional who works with nurses and doctors, and assists them in providing patient care.

 Photo courtesy of Vantage

VAN WERT — The Vantage Adult Education is currently enrolling in full-time and short-term programs, with some programs beginning as soon as Oct. 12. Individuals interested in jump-starting a career in health care or fire/rescue will gain basic and advanced skills, through in-the-field and classroom instruction.

Students can enroll in the full-time medical assistant program, which provides 1,000 hours of academic and hands-on training, and prepares them to perform certain clinical and administrative duties in hospitals and physician offices. Medical assistants are employed in private medical practices, clinics, hospitals and medical laboratories. Specific jobs held by medical assistants include, but are not limited to, physician’s medical assistant, medical office receptionist, billing clerk, office manager and clinical supervisor. Classes begin Oct. 12.

Short-term programs at Vantage can be completed in just a semester for a nominal cost, such as; state-tested nursing assist (begins Oct. 19), emergency medical technician (begins Dec. 7), and firefighter 1 (begins Jan. 6). These programs offer students the opportunity to improve or gain new skills for a better career while earning a competitive wage.

Enroll today by calling Maria Diltz, Vantage Adult Education enrollment coordinator, at 419-238-5411, ext. 2118. To learn more about course and program offerings at Vantage Career Center Adult Education, go to www.vantagecareercenter.com/ProgramsandClasses.aspx.

