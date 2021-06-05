VAN WERT—The Vantage Career Center Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of eight students.
These eight graduates experienced a rigorous course of study, completing over 700 hours of classroom and on/off field training including: human relations, firearms, driving, investigation, physical conditioning, traffic and homeland security. Due to the extensive training, students were able to solidify employment upon graduation.
Vantage Police Academy Commander Rob Black says, “This past year, with Covid-19 and the way law enforcement has been covered heavily in the media, this group remained committed to their profession by dedicating themselves to developing their skills and knowledge, showing strong character.”
Vantage Police Academy is currently accepting applications for the fall classes. Students will earn the training and certifications needed to fill upcoming local and statewide openings in law enforcement.
“The Vantage Police Academy is looking for students with character and positive attitudes who are committed to serving and strengthening their communities,” said Vantage Adult Education director, Kit Tyler. “There has never been a greater need for peace officers than today. Become one of those who make a difference.”
Financial assistance is available and applications can be picked up at the Vantage Adult Education office (door 6), or call Enrollment Coordinator Maria Diltz at 419-238-5411 ex.2118.
Application deadline is June 30 and the program starts August 16. Vantage Career Center Police Academy has been serving Van Wert and surrounding communities since 1994.
