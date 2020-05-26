FBrady Fishpaw (Valedictorian, 4.259 GPA)
Parents: Ann and Bob Fishpaw, Ayersville
Activities and awards: 2016-17 Soaring Scholar Award, Ayersville Academic Day Best Physical Science Project, anatomy I student of the year, Spanish II and IV student of the year, algebra II student of the year, American history/world history student of the year, student government vice president, National Honor Society president, SADD, Spanish club vice president, math team, football captain, powerlifting, Premium Production 4H Club, youth lector and Eucharistic minister at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Post-high school plans: Brady will study exercise science at The Ohio State University, Columbus, with an OSU Trustee Scholarship, OSU Alumni Scholarship, OSU College of Education and Human Ecology Education Student Aid Scholarship, Franklin B. Walter District Scholarship, Craig McCord Scholarship and Highland Township Fire Department Scholarship.
Noah Fisher (Salutatorian, 4.158 GPA)
Parents: Stephanie and Jason Fisher, Defiance
Activities and awards: 2017-18 male Soaring Scholar of the Year, Academic All-Ohio, cross country, indoor/outdoor track & field, class treasurer, National Honor Society, Padrone’s Pizza manager, DARE program, class awards in sophomore English, advanced math, advanced chemistry
Post-high school plans: Noah will participate in a dual major, pure mathematics and young adult math education at the University of Findlay with a Trustee’s Scholarship, Ayersville Education Association Scholarship, Ayersville Education Foundation Scholarship and Mylo Gerken Cross Country Scholarship.
Isabella Joseph (Salutatorian, 4.158 GPA)
Parents: Doug and Melissa Joseph, Defiance
Activities and awards: honor’s diploma, four-year honor roll, Soaring Scholar student, National Honor Society vice president, class secretary, varsity softball, varsity quiz bowl, mentor, 7 Mindsets Leadership, First Church of God Church, youth worship band
Post-high school plans: Isabella will study middle childhood education at Bowling Green State University with a BGSU Academic Scholarship, Ayersville Education Foundation Scholarship and Ayersville Education Association Scholarship.
