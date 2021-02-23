An update on vaccinations and praise for the maintenance/custodial staff were heard by the Defiance City Board of Education during its second regular meeting of the month Monday evening.
In addition, a discussion was had on the district being in possession of the 1918 building nearly two years after an agreement with the city of Defiance to purchase the property was approved (see related story, page A1).
Superintendent Bob Morton reiterated to the board that district employees who have chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine will get their first dose on Friday at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital between the hours of 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The district staff will receive the Pfizer vaccine, meaning in three weeks (March 19) the second dose of the vaccine will need to be administered.
A packet was distributed to each of the 257 employees (73% of the staff) who will be vaccinated, that outlines the logistics of where and when they will receive their vaccine at ProMedica.
“The packet distributed to staff and to you (the board) is what I would call a logistics road map,” said Morton. “It explains where to park, which door to go in, what to expect, what to do the day of vaccination, appointment time, frequently asked questions and new patient information for anyone who hasn’t been there ... it’s pertinent information we’ve been discussing with ProMedica throughout the vaccination process.
“I’m very pleased that 73% of our staff have decided to get the vaccine,” added Morton. “It shows the dedication our employees have to being in school.”
After discussion with staff, Morton shared it was decided school will not be in session Friday, or March 19.
“Because we have so many people who will be out of the building throughout those days, logistically we just can’t be in school,” said Morton. “We tried to figure out a way, but it’s just impossible. We’re over our hour allotment for the state (calamity hours), so if we get another stretch of bad weather we may have to make up some time, but right now we’re going to take our chances. Not being in school just makes the most sense those days.
“You know what? Kids and families need breaks, too,” continued Morton. “The truth is, we don’t want parents, grandparents or whoever is helping kids those days to have to worry about school work when our teachers won’t be available to answer questions due to getting vaccinated.”
The superintendent publicly thanked the maintenance/custodial staff of the district for all their hard work and extra hours not only sanitizing the schools, but all the extra work put in to clear snow during a snowy winter.
“I would like to reiterate to you (the board) and to our community, that our maintenance/custodial staff are our snow-removal crew, so when you get a 10-plus-inch snowstorm, even with school closed, that’s a lot of hard work,” said Morton. “When you add another two inches of snow late on Thursday, they’re coming in at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning ... I just want to commend them for their efforts in keeping our facilities the best they can be.
“They do a bang-up job under all circumstances, and I can tell you this, they’re ready for grass to grow because they’re tired of moving snow,” added Morton. “They’re doing extra cleaning and sanitizing every morning and every night (due to COVID), so I want to recognize them for everything they do for our district.”
In her report, CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher gave the board positive financial news when she shared that cuts to preschool revenue did not materialize due to enrollment reaching prior levels, meaning the district will see an additional $250,000 in revenue.
Swisher also shared that the district won’t see state money cut as severely as forecasted in November, meaning the district will see an additional $180,000 it wasn’t counting on. According to Swisher, due to several changes, the district is expected to be in the black when the May five-year fiscal forecast is presented.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates as set by the budget commission, authorized the necessary tax levies, and sent them to be certified by the Defiance County auditor.
• approved the financials for January 2021.
• okayed the NwOESC contract for services for 2021-22 in the amount of $150,608.07.
• voted for the 2021-22 school calendar as presented.
• approved the retirement of Catherine Ayers, middle school library aide, 6.5 hours per day, effective July 1. Ayers has served the district for 36 years.
• okayed the employment of Courtney Fuller, Defiance Elementary School dishroom, three hours per day, effective March 8; and Leslie Ramey, substitute van driver, as needed, for 2020-21.
• presented Tim McDonough with the Ohio School Boards Association’s Media Honor Roll award.
