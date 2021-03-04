Staff from Defiance City Schools (DCS) had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. On hand to help administer the vaccine was Kristen Lockmiller (right), a 2015 Defiance High School graduate, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Toledo. Lockmiller is a pediatric nurse at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. On Friday, she administered the vaccine to her mom, Tammy (left), a second-grade teacher at Defiance Elementary School, her dad, Tony (not pictured), who works in transportation for DCS, and several of her former teachers.
Vaccination a family affair
Tim McDonough
