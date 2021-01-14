NAPOLEON — During its regular meeting, the Napoleon Area Board of Education heard updates on a possible multi-purpose building first discussed at its December meeting, and COVID-19 related issues.
In addition, the board held its organizational meeting prior to the regular meeting (see related story, page A2).
Belcher gave an update on the vision process for a possible multi-purpose building discussed at the December meeting of the board.
In December, the board approved a resolution to enter into a contract with Garmann Miller Architects to assist the district with planning for a proposed multi-purpose building at a cost of $16,800.
At that time, Belcher explained that it was an exploratory effort to see how Napoleon Area City Schools can be of help to students and community families.
“What this is about is looking into the interest of bringing a multi-purpose building for the community and the district, not just for athletics, but families as well as career tech,” said Belcher in December. “At the first of the year we’re going to bring in community groups to get an idea of what our vision could be.”
On Wednesday, Belcher shared that a trio of meetings will be held Wednesday evening at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School with different community groups so that Garmann Miller representatives can gather input to what these groups would like to see in a multi-purpose facility.
A group of community members representing business/curriculum interests will meet at 4 p.m., followed by a group representing athletics/booster interests, followed by a group representing family/community interests.
“People from each of these groups will share their vision for how they would like to see a multi-purpose building used with myself, school representatives and Garmann Miller,” said Belcher. “We’ll find what our community vision is for a space like this, and then Garmann Miller can take that information and put that into renderings. From my perspective, this is all about listening to find out what the community is thinking.
“This total vision process will be about three to four months, hopefully by March we could have something concrete what this could look like,” added Belcher.
“If anyone in the community would like to be a part of this vision process, email me at erik.belcher@napoleonareaschools.org.”
The superintendent also gave a COVID-19 update, sharing that following a week of remote learning after Christmas break, students are back to school.
“Our teachers and administrators did an incredible job while we were in remote learning last week,” said Belcher. “Our kids were on a schedule, they showed up when they needed to, it went very well. That being said, hopefully this is the last time this year I want to have to plan to do this.”
Belcher discussed changes from Gov. Mike DeWine to quarantine guidelines for students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus at school or on a bus, saying a student or staff member does not have to quarantine as long as that person/persons followed safety protocols.
The exceptions are if a student or staff member was exposed in the cafeteria, or during athletic or extracurricular activities when not wearing a mask.
Currently only 2.2% of students and 2.2% of staff members are in quarantine at Napoleon Area City Schools.
Last but not least, Belcher explained that the district is undertaking a survey to find how many staff are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
At present, 75% of staff want to be vaccinated. DeWine has set a timeline for all schools in Ohio to be open by March 1, meaning school staff should have access to the vaccine very soon.
“We’re very pleased with that number,” said Belcher.
In his report, Napoleon Junior/Senior High School principal Ryan Wilde shared changes to the curriculum guide for students in grades 7-12 for 2021-22.
Those changes include: revisions to some language focusing on updates for graduation requirements for the classes of 2022 and 2023; revisions to some language in a few of the course descriptions for the art department, as well as some changes to prerequisites for some of the courses; and the addition of accounting 2 to the business and computer department at the high school level.
Other changes include: the addition of a Northwest State Community College (NSCC) course, managerial accounting, for three college credit hours, and a cybersecurity course at the high school level to the business and computer department; the addition of an honors band, jazz lab and an honors jazz lab in the instrumental music department; and the addition of a Northwest StateCommunity College college course, introduction to statistics, for three college credit hours in the math department.
The board approved the curriculum guide for 2021-22.
