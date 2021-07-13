SHERWOOD — Updates on projects, as well as how the district is dealing with learning loss/learning recovery, were presented to the Central Local Board of Education on Monday.
Superintendent Steve Arnold gave the board an update on the exterior/interior projects taking place.
“The high school/middle school parking lots are paved and striped, and we have a couple light poles to install on the east side yet,” began Arnold. “There is a lot of fence work to be done, especially on the new lot between the ball fields, along with some re-seeding to take place in several areas.
“Concerning the bus garage, site work is expected to begin soon, with completion scheduled for some time in the winter,” continued Arnold. “We have tentative plans in place with Ney Oil for fuel, and we should also have electricity there in time for when buses need plugged in due to the cold temperatures.”
Arnold went on to explain that regular meetings with the contractor concerning interior work have been taking place, and that work inside is expected to be completed by the last full week of August. In addition, general cleaning and maintenance at the elementary school is going well.
In curriculum matters, the superintendent shared in order to help with potential learning loss/learning recovery, some form of summer school/tutoring has taken place, or continues to take place in all three buildings.
Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman shared about 32 students at that level have taken part in summer school, with the third round taking place at the present time. He explained that this session is focusing on remediation, and that students are being fed both breakfast and lunch.
Approved were summer retesting teachers Eric Drummelsmith and Kevin Sims (at a cost of $35 per hour, each).
In addition, the board approved the adoption of the Miller Levine biology textbook series for Fairview High School, and the McGraw Hill Education history series for Fairview Middle School. Arnold shared the district is looking into pricing for a new English/language arts series for Fairview Elementary School.
In his report, Arnold shared he has submitted the district’s Continuity of Services Plan to the Ohio Department of Education, and that the plan can be found on the district’s website, centrallocal.org.
The plan includes how in-person instruction will be handled, mitigation strategies, assessing and responding to student learning needs, student social and emotional needs and faculty and staff support.
“The plan is to have everyone back in the building at the start of the school year,” said Arnold.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared the state budget was passed in June, with the district expected to receive a little more money in each of the next two years.
“The first simulations we have show us receiving an additional $59,000 in state funding next year, and another $6,000 in year two,” said Samples. “The state has adopted a new funding formula, and instead of open enrollment dollars coming to us and transferring back out to the educating school, the funds will go directly to the educating school.
“What we haven’t learned is if there will be a guarantee included for schools that have declining enrollment,” continued Samples. “More information will come over the next few months on how the new formula will work.”
The board met in executive session to discuss negotiations, with no action taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Sarah Dominique as a teacher, effective at the end of the current contact year.
• approved a one-year limited contract for Ken Ciolek as a classroom aide.
• OK’d the paraprofessional agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for summer services.
• executed a two-year contract with Julian & Grube, Columbus, to audit the district with the Ohio Medicaid School Program, effective July 1, 2021.
• accepted the following donations: $150 to the general fund from Joe and Diane Meyer; $4,500 to the elementary principal fund from the Fairview Elementary Boosters; $2,500 to the FCCLA fund from National FCCLA; $300 to the band fund from the Sherwood VFW Post; $550 to the band fund from Nancy Miller; $550 to the choir fund from Nancy Miller; $639 to the athletic fund from Buckeye Sports Network; and $50 to the athletic fund from Duane Greear.
