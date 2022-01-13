School district superintendents from each public school in Defiance County, along with the Defiance County Health Department, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Independence Education Center and Good Samaritan School, have worked together to give parents additional options for students who are diagnosed with COVID, or come in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, while at school or outside the school setting.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has updated guidance for isolation and quarantine pertaining to COVID. Effective immediately, the following guidelines for isolation/quarantine will now be followed.
For occurrences outside the K-12 school setting
For a positive case (regardless of age):
• Stay home for five days regardless of symptoms or vaccination status. Stay away from other people as much as possible (including those in your own household); then stay home until you are fever-free (without the use of fever-reducing medications), and your other symptoms have improved. Once this has occurred, you may resume activities with a mask properly worn.
• Properly wear a mask for 10 days.
For those identified as a close contact:
• Individuals 18-years-old or older (students and staff members): If you have been boosted, or have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months ... you should wear a mask for 10 days, test on day five if possible, and if symptoms develop, take a test and stay home.
• If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago and are not boosted, or are unvaccinated ... stay home for five days, wear a mask for five additional days after resuming activities, test on day five if possible, and if symptoms develop take a test and stay home.
For individuals 5-17:
• If you have completed the primary series of COVID vaccine: you should wear a mask for 10 days, test on day five if possible, and if symptoms develop take a test and stay home.
• If you are unvaccinated: stay home for five days, wear a mask for five additional days after resuming activities, test on day five if possible, and if symptoms develop take a test and stay home.
For occurrences within the school:
• School attendance: If you are identified as a school contact to a COVID positive individual, these are following options and/or circumstances ... you may attend school during your quarantine if you wear a mask for 10 days. If you’re vaccinated, you should wear a mask, but it’s not required. You may choose to quarantine at home.
• Extracurricular activities: If you are identified as a school contact to a COVID positive individual and are not showing symptoms, these are the following options and/or circumstances .... if you are involved in extra-curricular activities, you can continue to participate if you receive a negative test on initial notification of exposure to COVID, and wear a mask when able for 10 days (This includes: transportation, locker rooms, sitting/standing on the sidelines, and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing, the activity, or create a safety hazard). Testing on day five after exposure is recommended.
• If you are not tested, you must sit out for five days and may resume extra-curricular activities after day five if asymptomatic. You should wear a mask when able for the remaining five days.
• If you test positive for COVID (regardless of vaccination status or mask-wearing behavior), you may return to school after five days if you meet the able criteria, but you may not participate in extra-curricular activities for 10 days.
• If you are identified as a close contact, have been vaccinated, or have properly worn a mask during your contact with the positive student: you will not have to quarantine or miss extra-curricular activities, but you should wear a mask and monitor for symptoms.
Note: This plan is subject to change.
