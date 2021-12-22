HAMLER — An enrichment program that involves the participation of high school athletes with second-graders was highlighted at Patrick Henry's school board meeting Monday night.
Bryan Hieber, the principal of Patrick Henry Elementary, reported to the board that the districts "2nd and 7 Program" has received direction and donations from the Henry County United Way for the past seven years.
Under the direction of Tom Mack, the director of the Henry County United Way, six to eight high school athletes are selected quarterly to make a presentation to second-grade students. The presentation includes reading a book to the younger students and doing some magic tricks. After the presentation, each second-grader receives a personal copy of the book to take home, provided by the United Way.
Hieber said about the program, "It is fun to see them (the high school students) get out of their element a little and present to the second-graders."
According to Hieber, the program focuses on three main areas: second-grade literacy, character development and a mentoring program.
The board also recognized and honored four former students that have been awarded the American FFA Degree. Those honored were Kalyn Blue, Josh Flowers, Sarah Millikan, Ryanna Tietje and their teacher Abby Readshaw. For Readshaw, the total of students under her tutelage who have received the American Degree is up to 39.
Also on the light agenda for Monday evening was the setting of the board's organizational meeting set for Jan. 10, 2022. Mike Knueven was elected as President Pro-Tempore for the meeting.
According to Ohio State mandate, all school districts have to have an organizational meeting before Jan. 15 each year. The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the regularly scheduled monthly meeting will immediately follow.
