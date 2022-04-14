Two area schools have received recognition by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) as Purple Star schools.
The ODE recently announced that Four County Career Center and Wauseon Exempted Village Schools District have received the three-year designation.
Purple Star schools exhibit a commitment to serving military-connected students, and 94 Ohio schools received the award for the first time, while 169 schools earned a renewal after three years.
Wauseon High School has worked with American Legion Post 265 and the VFW Post 7424 to recognize the “importance of supporting the needs of the whole child,” said a press release from the school district.
A statement from Four County Career Center said that Tim Bowers, career and technical supervisor, serves as liaison between military families and the school.
Bowers will complete professional development, identify military-connected students and facilitate support throughout the school community for identified students and families.
