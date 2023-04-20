HOLGATE — Two levy renewals have been approved to appear on November’s ballot in this school district.
The Holgate Local Schools Board of Education passed two measures during its meeting Wednesday.
“These are the two levies that we have on renewal every five years,” Superintendent Kelly Meyers said. “There is no new tax with them and they will appear on the ballot in November. The permanent improvement levy is set at 2 mills and generates roughly $80,000 per year. A second renewal, designated an emergency levy was voted in at a specific dollar amount of $90,600. The millage fluctuates on the second annually in order to collect that specific amount.”
Meyers also said that she continues the transition process with the new superintendent, Jessica Schuette. Meyers will continue to communicate and work with Schuette until her official retirement on July 31.
Five third-grade students from Holgate Elementary attended the meeting to present on a recent event in which they participated. Haizel Hartman dressed as Henry Ford; Kenzie Kelly, as Martin Luther King Jr.; Kinsleigh Thomas, Laura Ingalls Wilder; Lily Fritz, as Abraham Lincoln; and Henry Plotts, as Neil Armstrong. They re-enacted famous historical individuals at a recent Wax Museum night. The students dressed as the individuals and presented poster boards as they talked about the historical personages.
Athletic Director Rich Finley congratulated the girls basketball team and their coaches for winning the Buckeye Border Conference League title this winter. The board then presented certificates to team members: Jilian Eis, Tyja Jones, Markee Wilhelm, Justice Healy, Hannah Fritz, Aubrey Pennington, Marta Masso, Isabelle Blaker, Miriam Bower, Mya Tijerina, Paisley Wilhelm, Madison Clark, Olivia Blaker, Jordyn Altman and Lexa Schuller.
The board also:
• approved two-year contracts, effective July 1, 2023-June 30, 2025 for Rachel Woods, elementary secretary; and Kassie Kelly, middle/high school secretary.
• approved several other employment contracts.
• accepted the list of 38 potential graduates from the class of 2023 upon completion of requirements.
• approved agreement with Entry Shield, LLC, for the purchase of a weapons detection system using K-12 school safety grant funds.
• approved school fees for the 2023-24 school year.
• completed first readings of elementary student handbook, elementary staff handbook and middle/high school staff handbook.
• approved non-renewal of all supplemental contracts.
• approved a $500 sign on bonus for new cafeteria employees. Employee must remain in the position through the 2023-24 school year to retain the bonus.
• met in executive session to consider employment of a public individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.