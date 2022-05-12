The 2022 Henry County Quiz Bowl champions in the seventh-grade is the team from Liberty Center. The members are pictured here, from left: Collin Westrick and James Bailey, kneeling; Cole Bauman, Taylor McFadden, Brady Chapa, Trey Flory, and coach Cassie Hartzall.
The eighth-grade team at Holgate took home the trophy from the Henry County Quiz Bowl tournament. Pictured here from left are: Aiden Izor, Elizabeth Orozco, Braylon Leaders and coach Cathy Gray; kneeling, Aiden Wagner, Luke Parsons, Maddox Pennington and Jaxson Gray.
ARCHBOLD — Almost 30 students in Henry County competed Wednesday in two separate quiz bowl tournaments.
The annual Henry County Middle School Quiz Tournament took place at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold. Participating schools in the tournament included Holgate, Liberty Center and St. Paul Lutheran School in Napoleon.
Liberty Center beat out St. Paul in two rounds with a final score of 18-13 and took home the seventh-grade traveling trophy.
Holgate’s eighth-grade team, undefeated throughout the event, won over Liberty Center with a score of 20-9.
Both schools earned the right to take home traveling trophies that will remain with them until next year. Additionally, each student on the winning teams took home a medal while all students received certificates of participation.
