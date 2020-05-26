Adrianna Roth (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Charles and Jennifer Roth

Post-high school plans: Adrianna will attend Michigan State University’s James Madison College, East Lansing, majoring in social relations and policy.

Garrett Bennett (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Steve and Amy Bennett

Post-high school plans: Garrett will complete an apprenticeship with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Load comments