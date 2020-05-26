Adrianna Roth (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Charles and Jennifer Roth
Post-high school plans: Adrianna will attend Michigan State University’s James Madison College, East Lansing, majoring in social relations and policy.
Garrett Bennett (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Steve and Amy Bennett
Post-high school plans: Garrett will complete an apprenticeship with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
